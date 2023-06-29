Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Deandra Christianson, President, Eating Disorder Division, Outpatient Services Amid Division Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has named Deandra Christianson as President, Eating Disorder Division, Outpatient Services, reporting directly to COO James Bailey. Christianson's appointment is part of a leadership expansion in the growing division which operates under the Center for Discovery brand. Cecelia Hunt assumes the role of President, Eating Disorder Division, Residential Treatment Services. Former Division President Joe Tinervin assumes the role of President, Multiservice Facilities to oversee the expansion of treatment centers offering multiple service lines.

Deandra Christianson, President, Eating Disorder Division, Outpatient Services, Center for Discovery (PRNewswire)

"I'm delighted to return to Center for Discovery where I've spent much of my professional career."

Christianson returns after serving previously with the organization in various positions, including President of the Eating Disorder Division. Most recently, she was COO of Alsana, a regional eating recovery treatment provider.

"I'm delighted to return to Center for Discovery where I've spent much of my professional career. Our evidence-based eating disorders treatment programs have an unparalleled reputation for innovation and excellence, and I look forward to once again leading our team in providing patients with the best care available," says Christianson.

During her decade-long career, she has worked as a primary therapist, clinical and operational specialist, training director and director of operations. She holds a master's degree in clinical psychology. She is a regular lecturer on eating disorders and treatment topics across the U.S. for colleges, universities, hospitals and industry organizations.

"At a time when the CDC is reporting that eating disorders are affecting more Americans than ever, and patients are being diagnosed at younger ages and with more serious conditions, it's reassuring to know that our eating disorders division will be helmed by someone of Deandra's breadth and depth of experience," says Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health makes evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable. With a full continuum of care, we can offer the right treatment at the right time for those struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We continue to expand access to care by being in network with 100 payers and other managed care organizations and through our growing network of treatment centers nationwide. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Media Contact :

Greg Ptacek

Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health

gptacek@discoverbh.com

323-841-8002 mobile

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health