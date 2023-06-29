Canopy Growth Appoints PKF O'Connor Davies as Auditor

SMITHS FALLS, ON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP ("PKFOD") as its independent registered public accounting firm for the 2024 fiscal year and accepted the resignation of KPMG LLP ("KPMG").

"This change has been underway for some time and reflects a joint decision between Canopy Growth and KPMG. We are pleased to welcome PKFOD, which has specific experience in supporting clients in the cannabis industry as our accounting firm for fiscal 2024. Going forward, we remain focused on our ongoing actions to strengthen Canopy Growth's balance sheet and advance towards profitability" said Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer, Canopy Growth.

As described further in Canopy Growth's Current Report on Form 8-K filing on June 27, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, KPMG's resignation did not result from any disagreements between the Company and KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures, or auditing scope or procedures.

