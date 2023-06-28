4K 120p Upgrade Now Available for Users

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announces an upgrade for the ZV-E1, the world's most compact and lightweight full-frame interchangeable lens camerai, offering video creators maximum creative freedom and versatility. Announced in March of this year, the ZV-E1 is designed to offer the ultimate video creation experience.

Sony Electronics Announces Free ZV-E1 Upgrade to Elevate Content Creation (PRNewswire)

With this new upgrade, the ZV-E1 joins a roster of Sony cameras featuring 4K 120p video recording, including the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III, and the FX6, FX3, and FX30 from Sony's Cinema Line. This feature enables faster high-speed frame rate video recording, resulting in smooth slow-motion footage that is five times slower than standard 24fps, highlighting Sony's commitment to providing groundbreaking technology for all creators.

The upgrade also introduces Full HD 240p recording capability to the ZV-E1, providing even more flexibility for the video creator.

The original release of the ZV-E1 showcased impressive video performance with the ability to record high-quality 4K video at 10-bit 4:2:2 with full pixel readout, without pixel binning, and with minimized rolling shutter. This latest upgrade further enhances the camera's video capabilities and is unlocked through Sony's Creators' Cloud platform.

Sony's Creators' Cloud, designed for content creators of all types, offers services and applications optimized for the entire creative process, from shooting to collaboration with creators worldwide. This integration includes the Creators' App, a mobile application that facilitates seamless content transfer from camera to cloudii.

Completing the ZV-E1 upgrade via the Creators' Cloud is a simple process. Users sign into their Creators' Cloud account, access the Upgrade page, input their ZV-E1 model serial number, and download a free license. Installation can be performed via an SD card or with a USB plug-in. With the Creators' Cloud platform, users can also easily manage and reinstall licenses via the License Management pageii. A Sony Creators' Cloud account is required to access the license to upgrade.

Upgrade is available as of today, June 28, 2023, via the Creators' Cloud application at no additional cost to Alpha ZV-E1 users.

For more information about the ZV-E1 upgrade, please visit Sony's official website: https://creatorscloud.sony.net/cameraupgrade/4k120p/.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i As of the March 2023 product announcement, based on a Sony survey of interchangeable-lens digital cameras with 35mm full-frame image sensors and optical in-body image stabilization.

ii Check regional availability of services and applications via the URL below: Creators' App: https://www.sony.net/cca , Creators' Cloud: https://www.sony.net/cc/ Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.