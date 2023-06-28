One GI ® Adds to Leadership Team with the Appointment of Sean Mercado as Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, The Home for Independent Gastroenterology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Mercado as the Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy. With an impressive background in healthcare contracting and strategic partnerships, Sean will play a critical role in driving One GI's growth and strengthening its payor relations. His expertise will be instrumental in developing strategies to enhance payor partnerships, advance care delivery and service reimbursement models, and maximize the overall value of strategic payor collaborations.

Robbie Allen , CEO, shared, "Sean's extensive experience and acumen will be instrumental in accelerating our growth."

In his new role, Sean will assume responsibility for leading all commercial and government contracting initiatives within the organization. He will lead the development of a comprehensive portfolio contracting strategy to bolster One GI's expansion plans and further solidify One GI's position as a leader in gastroenterology health.

Sean's wealth of knowledge and expertise in healthcare contracting, strategic planning, and partnership development align seamlessly with One GI's dedication to continual growth while fostering strong relationships and collaborations with payors.

"We are delighted to have Sean Mercado join our team as the Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy," said Robbie Allen, CEO of One GI®. "His extensive experience in developing payor partnerships and his acumen for value-based contracting will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and optimizing our strategic relationships. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centric care."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sean said, "Joining One GI® presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to their innovative vision of transforming gastroenterology care delivery. By leveraging innovative payor partnerships and reimbursement models, we can improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall value proposition for all stakeholders involved. I am deeply committed to driving strategic growth and further positioning One GI® as a leader in the field."

