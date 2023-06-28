Merchants Fleet ClearCharge™ Equips Commercial Fleets With Home, Work, Public, and Remote Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

ClearCharge is an End-to-End Solution That Helps Fleets of Any Size Organize, Implement, and Manage Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

HOOKSETT, N.H., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, today announced the launch of ClearCharge, a new offering that simplifies electric vehicle (EV) charging and infrastructure solutions for fleets of any size across the nation. ClearCharge Home, ClearCharge Work, ClearCharge Public, and ClearCharge DropStation are available to clients to support their unique charging location needs. ClearCharge enables commercial fleets to plan, develop, and implement Level 2 and 3 charging to meet the evolving needs of their business.

ClearCharge solves challenging charging scenarios fleets face—at work, at home, on the go in public, and remote.

"The increased popularity and rapid technology advancements in EVs is encouraging enterprise scale EV adoption - it is becoming a viable path for meeting cost-savings and ESG objectives. However, charging accessibility and infrastructure deployment complexity can prove challenging for fleets that might otherwise be 'EV-ready,' today," stated Hari Nayar, vice president of fleet electrification and sustainability. "ClearCharge eliminates that complexity and offers futureproofed solutions that are viable today and can scale tomorrow – as EV fleets grow. ClearCharge provides a holistic set of options for fleet operators, enabling them to leverage our decades of expertise to operate their electric fleets with confidence, no matter where the job requires the driver and vehicle to be."

Reflecting the transportation nuances of last-mile, service, corporate, delivery and cargo fleets, ClearCharge is designed for any business in any industry with any number of vehicles that wants to deploy EVs with charging infrastructure. ClearCharge solves the four common and challenging charging scenarios commercial fleets face—at work or depot, at home, on the go in public, and remote. Product features include:

ClearCharge Home—simplifies home charger installation with tracked charging data and energy reimbursement reporting. Merchants provides expert guidance on compatible EV chargers, consultations, and manages the installation at the driver's home.

ClearCharge Work—brings corporate or fleet depot charging solutions to the workplace. Offered across three program levels—Work, Plus, and Pro—Merchants creates a customized and scalable infrastructure plan, provides on-site support with suppliers and installers from its network, training for workplace personnel, and post-deployment management.

ClearCharge Public—an all-in-one solution for EV fleet drivers to locate a charger, authenticate payment and initiate charging via a single smart phone application. For fleets that need hassle-free charging throughout the workday away from headquarters, ClearCharge Public simplifies drivers needs, and related billing transactions for fleet managers.

ClearCharge DropStation—a portable power plant that can be "dropped" anywhere to keep fleet batteries at remote job sites charged and ready for the trip back home or to the depot without range anxiety.

"As ClearCharge expands and opens multiple charging pathways for fleets later this year with ClearCharge Public and DropStation, Merchants' portfolio of EVs will too—with the addition of more than 1,200 new EVs spanning delivery vans and pickup trucks," continued Nayar. "We're very excited about the EV future. As inventory and charging infrastructure continues to improve, prior imposing barriers to electrification have started to recede, giving fleet managers an opportune moment to transform their fleet operations and make progress in their sustainability goals."

ClearCharge Home and Work are generally available to fleets that require Level 2 and 3 EV charging. ClearCharge Public will be compatible with Android and Apple smartphones, and will be coming soon. Reservations for ClearCharge DropStation are now open with deliveries starting in Q4 2023. Fleet managers can visit https://www.merchantsfleet.com/ClearCharge for more information.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com .

