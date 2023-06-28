European Wax Center Recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place To Work®

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™. European Wax Center was listed among small-medium businesses and was previously Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in March 2023. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Great Place To Work® partnered with Fortune to identify the Best Workplaces in Texas. To be eligible for the extremely competitive list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive image of the workplace experience, and honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees. European Wax Center exceeded rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas for 2023," said European Wax Center CEO David Berg. "This is a testament to the inclusive and supportive culture we have cultivated where everyone can thrive and achieve their best. Our associates are the driving force behind our continued success."

At European Wax Center we are focused on creating a great culture where associates are welcomed to be their authentic selves while doing their best work as we live the company's values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome. European Wax Center's benefits and programs enrich the lives of their associates, and when combined with the daily positive interactions associates have with each other and their guests, make European Wax Center a truly great place to work.

European Wax Center moved its corporate headquarters to Plano, Texas in 2019. The company's relocation strengthened European Wax Center's ability to attract and retain top talent from around the country and made its corporate staff more accessible to its franchise network, regional field teams, vendors and industry stakeholders.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

