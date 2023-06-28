ChenMed Celebrates the Strength and Diversity of Team Members with Special Juneteenth and Pride Month Events

MIAMI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that operates medical practices providing high-touch, personalized primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors. ChenMed recognizes the month of June as an opportunity to honor and embrace the resilience, strength, and contributions of our LGBTQ+ community members, as well as honoring the significance of Juneteenth and embracing the opportunity to stand in solidarity with our communities as we work towards creating a more just and equitable society.

It's important that we invest in the celebration and education of the diverse cultures and identities we serve

"ChenMed is committed to fostering the diverse backgrounds of our team members and patients and has invested in creating a culture of inclusion, where everyone is valued. When people are highly valued and loved, they can contribute highly, have a sense of belonging, and thrive," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "We recognize and celebrate the significance of both Juneteenth and Pride Month this June alongside our team members and patients."

ChenMed acknowledges the ongoing work it takes to achieve freedom and equality each day. Throughout the month, the company is encouraging its employees to explore African American foods, books, and museums, such as the National Museum of African American History. Additionally, team members are getting involved by taking part in Pride Month celebrations and hanging Pride flags in its senior medical centers, amongst other educational and engaging activities.

ChenMed boasts a company that reflects the many diverse communities and the patients it serves across 15 states, including Florida, the southern U.S., and throughout the Midwest region. In addition to supporting social and racial equity, ChenMed embraces its team members' cultures by actively observing Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian-American Pacific Islander Month, Women's History Month, LGBTQ+, Juneteenth and other cultural celebrations. The company also encourages employees to participate in employee resource groups (ERGs) year-round relevant to their interests during business hours, including AWARE2 (All Working to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality); CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality & Sexuality of Members & Associates); WIN (Women Inspire Network); and VET (Veteran Engagement Team).

"As we strive to transform health of the lives in our most underserved and historically marginalized communities, it's important that we invest in the celebration and education of the diverse cultures and identities we serve for our staff, patients, and community," said Josh Dumas, AWARE2 Co-Chair & Executive Center Director, Southeast. "Highlighting the significance of Juneteenth and recognizing the contributions of our LGBTQ+ community fully aligns with our goal to empower and reduce disparities in the communities we serve -- addressing health disparities upstream while physically caring for patients in our centers."

ChenMed is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report.

