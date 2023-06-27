Play Celebrity for a Day at SeaWorld this Summer with the "Ultimate VIP Tour," Granting Exclusive Access to Extraordinary Animal Encounters and Thrilling Attractions for the Whole Family

The "Ultimate VIP Tour" delivers exclusive behind the scenes access to its world-renowned animal care programs and conservation efforts through intimate animal encounters sure to captivate the entire family, igniting inspiration among the next generation of ocean enthusiasts

Personal VIP Tour Guides shepherd a highly customized, thoughtfully paced experience and interactions with perks including front of the line access to rides, reserved seating for presentations, character meet-and-greets, unique culinary experiences, exclusive in-park VIP lounges and reserved VIP parking for ultimate convenience

A day like no other begins with the newly created "VIP Concierge" program to help design highly detailed and tailored itineraries in advance of park visits for a carefree, relaxing journey that steers clear of delays, long lines and overly crowded experiences making the best use of family time, focusing solely on what matters – making memories

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld today launched its reimagined, exclusive "Ultimate VIP Tour" at parks across the country. The first-of-its-kind private VIP Tour allows guests the opportunity to feel like a celebrity for a day with a highly tailored experience. Where else in the world can you ride some of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the country, feed a shark, interact with penguins in their unique habitat, learn how to care for wildlife and meet the rescue team all before lunch?

"We are introducing the Ultimate VIP Tour as a special combination of personalized education and thrills that will enrich an already great day and turn it into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the whole family," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "There is so much to do in our parks, but also so much to experience, and learn, and that's what makes this such a unique opportunity."

SeaWorld's "Ultimate VIP Tour", available at all parks, blends luxurious convenience and exclusivity, with personal VIP Tour guides for each tour armed with expert knowledge of the parks, opening doors to once-in-a-lifetime animal encounters with unprecedented access to enriching marine conservation education where the wonders and curiosity of the sea are explored firsthand.

The "Ultimate VIP Tour" offers guests priority access to highly coveted animal interactions only available on a limited basis each day. Experiences range from the ability to touch and feed stingrays, enjoy up-close encounters with dolphins and sea lions, meet and greet penguins, sharks and orcas, and spend time with the rescue teams and dedicated animal care specialists. In addition to these animal interactions available in every park, VIP Tour guests receive priority reservations for special animal interactions only available in individual parks, such as:

At SeaWorld Orlando, VIP guests can come "face-to-whiskers" with a walrus and meet a new fabulous flippered friend while they slurp fish right from guests' hands

In San Antonio , guests can swim with sea lions and interact with penguins inside their 35-degree home as they waddle and swim among the rocky cliffs and icy water of this wonderfully naturalistic habitat

At SeaWorld San Diego, get in a wetsuit for an in-water interaction with belugas as animal behaviorists share how they care for and relate to these warm-hearted residents of the cold Arctic waters

VIP Tours are now available for booking, with the purchase of a park ticket, with prices starting at $499/per person. Guests can book their VIP Tour online at SeaWorld.com or by contacting SeaWorld's VIP Concierge Services.

For more information on SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando, including park hours, ticket purchases, and Annual Passes, please visit SeaWorld.com.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

