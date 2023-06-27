KX JOINS SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, maker of kdb+ the industry's most trusted Data Timehouse™ and the KDB.AI vector database, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , that it has joined the Snowflake Partner Network . As part of the Snowflake Partner Network, KX will help joint customers, beginning with the financial services industry, get the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud by providing fast, scalable temporal and vector data analytics for time series and AI workloads.

Ashok Reddy, CEO KX: "Temporal and vector data is the driving force behind digital transformation and generative AI. With this partnership, we're bringing the power of KX to Snowflake, enabling users to run production-ready time series analytics and vector-processing workloads without having to change code or leave the Snowflake environment. Built on kdb+, our vector-native database, our technology is the ideal engine for building applications and models for generative AI and vector search use cases. We look forward to working closely with Snowflake to further the adoption and integration of KX across the Data Cloud."

KX and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, answer customer demand for real-time analytics on temporal and vector data. Mobilizing the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, the partnership will enable joint customers, specifically data scientists, data engineers, and developers, to run complex data queries and AI models using kdb Insights while on the Snowflake platform.

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake: "This partnership brings together two industry-leaders to answer rapidly growing demand for AI-powered analytics on Snowflake. The combined power of the limitless compute, governance and security of Snowflake and the power of KX and q language via PyKX on a single instance of data. We look forward to continued collaboration with KX to ensure that our financial service customers, as well as customers across our other industries, get even more value from Snowflake's Data Cloud."

The first release under the partnership will be 'KX for Snowflake', a new Python-first integration of kdb Insights that enables users to run supersized machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, vector-processing for model development and training, and vector search for generative AI. These workloads are typical in anomaly detection, risk strategies, predictive healthcare, predictive maintenance, and many more use cases.

The collaboration unifies previously siloed data teams, helping them work better together with a simpler, more efficient, more sustainable alternative to existing data management solutions for time and vector data. This closes the 'time to insight' gap between the edge and the data, compressing product life cycles and the development of real-time MLOps pipelines.

Leading banks and asset managers testing KX for Snowflake are reporting impressive results running complex analytics and AI workloads on market data. Having taken a strategic decision to move industry-critical datasets to the Snowflake Data Cloud, a tier one global investment bank and longstanding KX customer has reported performance levels of 80x faster than Pandas on existing quantitative kdb and q, using Python.

Ben Rutter Global Strategic Practice Manager: "We're seeing a surge in demand for time series and vector processing workloads, particularly on the Snowflake Data Cloud. For the financial services sector, the combination of KX's powerful temporal and vector data analytics and Snowflake's strengths in data sharing and near-zero maintenance offer a compelling proposition, especially for use cases like risk management, forecasting, and predictive analytics, and we see potential across a range of verticals."

KX for Snowflake will be made available through Snowpark, Snowflake's set of libraries and runtimes in Snowflake that enable developers to securely deploy and process Python. For more information, please visit https://kx.com/partners/snowflake/

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, our Data Timehouse™ platform is trusted by the world's top investment banks and hedge funds, and leading companies in the life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the heart of our technology is the kdb+ time series and vector database, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. It can process and analyze time series, historical and vector data at unmatched speed and scale, empowering developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates from more than 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

