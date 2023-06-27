JenCare Doctors Headline Resource Event for New Orleans Veterans

Early Independence Day Celebration Honors Seniors with Healthy Living Tips

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spectrum of physical, emotional, and mental health concerns among aging individuals is made significantly more complex when America's military veterans and other seniors are grappling with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Today, JenCare Senior Medical Center doctors spoke before more than 100 older local and community leaders to address these issues and provide guidance as part of the JenCare VFW Community Event and Resource Fair at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3267 in the City of Harahan, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

PTSD affects about 20 percent of the millions who experience trauma, and PTSD is more common in women than in men.

"Every senior deserves highly personalized care from a primary care doctor who is a passionate champion for their better health," said Nehal Gheewala, D.O., ChenMed Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Veteran Relations. "As we approach Independence Day, our doctors are still sharing health tips aligned with the June special observances of Men's Health Month and PTSD Awareness Month. JenCare doctors transform care with VIP service. We consistently delight patients by improving health outcomes, including for those having served our nation in the armed forces." Watch short video (TRT = 1:51).

The capacity crowd asked many questions about how to live active and healthier lives during today's forum at the VFW, as they learned how acute health challenges like heart attacks, strokes, falls and progressive disease diagnoses late in life, as well as personal losses of spouses, friends, children and even grandchildren can affect both body and mind.

"It is important to remind folks how Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder affects about 20 percent of the millions who experience trauma, and that PTSD is more common in women than in men," explained Reggie Ross, M.D., JenCare's Regional Chief Clinical Officer, and a New Orleans native. "I could tell that some of the folks listening, who had served in combat zones for our country, appreciated learning that 70 percent of adults nationwide experience at least one traumatic event in their lives."

Len Scarpinato, D.O., MS, JenCare Regional Chief Medical Officer, described the perfect health storm that some men create for themselves by not establishing a strong patient and doctor relationship that is built on mutual trust and respect. "You owe it to yourselves, to your families and to our community that is stronger because you are here, to start doing a better job of listening to your bodies," said Dr. Scarpinato. "And, as you celebrate Independence Day this July 4th, please recommit to being more 'can do' when it comes being smart about your health. Know that you can stay as independent as possible for as long as possible by collaborating with the doctor you trust."

During today's educational event, veterans and older residents also benefited from interactions with representatives from the Jefferson Council on Aging, Medicare and Medicaid, veteran-focused health plan advisors, and the nonprofit Food For Seniors which signed folks up for free monthly food boxes provided by the Commodity Supplemental Food Program funded and managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

