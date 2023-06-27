Edifier Honored at the VGP 2023 SUMMER Awards

RICHMOND, BC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative and world-leading audio brand Edifier continues its tradition of manufacturing high quality, innovative, audio products. As recognition, it announces that it has taken six awards at the prestigious Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Summer Awards 2023 in Japan. The Edifier QD35, MR4, WH950NB, W820NB Plus have been awarded the highest honour of a VGP 2023 SUMMER Gold Award whilst the G5000, G5BT CAT were recognized in the VGP 2023 SUMMER Award Winner category.

Edifier QD35, MR4, WH950NB, W820NB Plus, G5000, G5BT CAT, the brand's VGP 2023 SUMMER award-winning products. (PRNewswire)

The Japanese VGP Awards are well known as the "Oscar in the Audio Industry". They are the largest, most authoritative audio-visual awards in Asia. It is held on an annual-basis by Ongen Publishing Co. Ltd., one of the most prominent publishing companies in Japan with an expertise in audio/visual related devices and state-of-art technologies. Launched in 1987, the awards bring together respected reviews from dozens of countries, all to offer an authoritative reference guide for ordinary consumers looking to make informed purchases. The VGPs are often recognized as the highest authority award in Asia's audio-visual industry and mark a significant recognition for Edifier's ground-breaking work in the industry.

"We are once again extremely honored to have won 6 awards in the VGP 2023 SUMMER Awards", stated Stanley Wen, Edifier's CTO. "Edifier strives to deliver outstanding sound experiences – our aim is to combine the highest audio quality with affordability. These awards are recognition that Edifier's core values coupled with the expertise of its technical and manufacturing teams reaffirms the company's determination to be amongst the leaders in the audio-visual industry."

The Edifier QD35 was one of the Gold award winners. The QD35 is an all-in-one music system certified to both "Hi-Res Audio" and "Hi-Res Audio Wireless. It has support for LDAC and features stunning 'Lumia Art' effects making it a show-off speaker that is very popular with home gamers who want to add pulsating lighting effects to enhance their gaming experiences.

Another VGP Summer gold award winner was the MR4 Powered Studio Monitor. With the 1-inch silk dome tweeter and 4-inch diaphragm woofers, the MR4 delivers pure, accurate sound - perfect for those who want a pair of studio speakers for content creation or for those users who simply want to enjoy top quality audio.

The WH950NB wireless noise-cancelling over ear headphones feature "Hi-Res Audio" and "Hi-Res Audio Wireless" Certification plus LDAC Codec and advanced 4-Mic ENC for the best voice and audio clarity. The WH950NBs are equipped with intelligent active noise cancellation algorithms that remove surrounding noise. Users can choose between ambient sound or wind reduction in different scenarios to create the ideal listening environment.

The final award winner in the Gold award category was the W820NB Plus. The W820NB Plus is again certified with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless and provides a high-frequency bandwidth of up to 40kHz. With up to 49 hours of non-stop playtime, users can enjoy music with enhanced details, a wider sound field and richer emotional depth for that rounded listening experience.

Recognized in the 2023 SUMMER award category were the Edifier G5000 gaming speakers and the G5BT CAT Hi-Res certified gaming headset. With their acoustic configuration, the G5000 2.0 Hi-Res speakers can achieve 24bit/192kHz, providing realistic and impressive sound that delivers powerful bass and clear trebles for that immersive gaming experience. The G5BT CAT headset is equipped with PixArt Bluetooth 5.2 and a low-latency game chipset, providing the ultimate mobile gaming audio.

The VGP awards recognize excellence and honour products that make a difference to the industry through state-of-the-art technology and design. Edifier continues to develop and grow its product ranges. The company has registered international trademarks in more than 80 countries and regions, and has a global-based workforce with distribution partners and resellers worldwide.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, delivering outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Over the past 25 years, Edifier has been guided by the principle "passion for sound," which helped the brand emerge as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves audio lovers worldwide through its distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

(PRNewsfoto/Edifier) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edifier