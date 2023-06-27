CRAFTSMAN® Celebrates Annual Racing for a Miracle Program with $1 Million Pledge to Support CMN Hospitals if Christopher Bell Wins in Chicago

CRAFTSMAN ® , Ace Hardware Foundation and Joe Gibbs Racing team up for the 17 th Annual Racing for a Miracle Program, supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals)

Nine children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago selected as "Stars of the Race", serving as Bell's honorary junior crew members; Watch NASCAR's inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 to see the "Stars of the Race" paint scheme and cheer Bell on for the win

In honor of Bell's No. 20 Racing for a Miracle Car , Ace Hardware will offer 20% off select CRAFTSMAN® V20* power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories**

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand has once again teamed up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Joe Gibbs Racing to host the 17th year of its Racing for a Miracle program, supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). As part of the partnership, CRAFTSMAN® has pledged to donate $1 million to CMN Hospitals through the Ace Hardware Foundation if Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell wins NASCAR's inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023.

Over the past 17 years, Stanley Black & Decker and its brands have donated more than $1.7M in support of the Racing for a Miracle program alongside the Ace Hardware Foundation to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services at CMN Hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada. To celebrate this year's Racing for a Miracle program, CRAFTSMAN will donate $100,000 to the Ace Hardware Foundation in support of Children's Miracle Network during a press conference at Ace Hardware's Corporate Headquarters in Chicago on June 29. If the CRAFTSMAN No. 20 Driver, Christopher Bell, wins in Chicago on July 2, CRAFTSMAN will increase its donation to $1 million.

"We're so appreciative of the longtime partnership with Stanley Black & Decker and the Ace Hardware Foundation to change kids' health," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Children's hospitals rely on donations to provide vital medical care, research, and support to countless children and their families. Racing for a Miracle not only brings awareness to our common cause but makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Honorary Junior Crew Members Celebrated as "Stars of the Race"

In celebration of the Racing for a Miracle program, nine children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago will serve as honorary junior crew members for this year's race alongside NASCAR driver Christopher Bell. During the June 29 press conference at Ace Hardware's headquarters, junior crew members will help Bell unveil his car's "Stars of the Race" paint scheme, adorned with unique artwork created by the nine talented young patients. Each star depicted on the car represents a proud moment in each junior crew members life where they felt like a star.

"It's really special to be a part of the Racing for a Miracle program with CRAFTSMAN and Ace, together they've raised a lot of money over the years for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and hopefully we can add a million dollars to that total with a win at Chicago," said Bell. "Our No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD looks awesome for the inaugural Chicago Street Race and I am pumped to have lucky stars riding on board with me. I hope I can bring home a win for our 'Stars of the Race'."

Additional press conference attendees will include CRAFTSMAN® brand ambassador, TV host and auto-enthusiast Cristy Lee, and Ace Hardware's resident home expert and TV personality Lou Manfredini.

Ace Hardware to Offer 20% Off Select CRAFTSMAN® Products

To further celebrate the Racing for a Miracle program, Ace Hardware stores will offer its customers 20% off select CRAFTSMAN® V20* power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories valid June 28 – July 31, 2023**.

"Racing for a Miracle has always been about the kids, and we are proud to have the opportunity to bring smiles to their faces and support CMN Hospitals through this partnership with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Joe Gibbs Racing," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "We are excited to see Christopher Bell and the Stars of the Race car in action and look forward to the positive impact this program will have on children and families across the country."

Follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on this year's Racing for a Miracle program and to see the "Stars of the Race" car in action.

*20V MAX battery, maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**Offer valid June 28 – July 31, 2023, on select CRAFTSMAN® V20* Lithium-Ion Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment and Power Tool Accessories. Store stock only. See store for more details.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

CRAFTSMAN® has once again teamed up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and NASCAR driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing to host the 17th year of its Racing for a Miracle program. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/CRAFTSMAN) (PRNewswire)

