GrantWatch is Revolutionizing the Grant-Seeking Process With 20 New Features

Nonprofits, Businesses, and Individuals Have a Simpler Way to Find Grants

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch.com, the leading grant search website, is once again revolutionizing the grant-seeking process with new additional features that simplify and enhance the complex landscape of grant seeking. With a robust lineup of 20 exceptional new and enhanced features, GrantWatch offers a comprehensive suite of tools, designed to optimize the grant-seeking journey.

Affordability is a key aspect of GrantWatch's mission. T, and the platform offers pricing options that cater to organizations of all sizes. With plans starting at $18.00 per week, GrantWatch levels the playing field ensures accessibility and flexibility for both large and small nonprofits, businesses, and individuals. All plans provide the same benefits, differing only in duration. Most subscribers choose the best value 365 day, annual plan of $199. Custom packages are also available for both multi-users and library licenses. (PRNewswire)

With an impressive 28,000 grants, and 8,000 currently available and millions of 990 reports in the GrantWatch repository, grant-seekers have access to the most up-to-date grants originating from foundations, corporations, federal, state, and local governments. With new grants and fresh content added daily, GrantWatch keeps users informed with personalized grant alerts, with the latest funding opportunities, as they become available.

A standout feature of GrantWatch is its proprietary grant detail page, which provides comprehensive information on grant requirements, eligibility criteria, application processes, funder contact details, and deadlines (including LOI or conference dates). Users can easily save grant detail pages as PDF files, allowing for convenient offline reference and seamless collaboration with team members.

Determining grant eligibility is a crucial aspect of the grant-seeking process, and GrantWatch simplifies this process by highlighting key elements that influence eligibility. Furthermore, GrantWatch provides direct links to requests for proposals (RFPs) on the grant detail page, sending users to the official application pages.

Recognizing the importance of a helpline, GrantWatch offers live customer support with real people - humans, offering grant search solutions, available to address any questions you may have during business hours via phone (561) 249-4129, email support@grantwatch.com , or online chat.

GrantWatch subscribers also receive regular updates on the latest grant opportunities through the weekly newsletter email. The newsletter highlights the 15 most recently added grants within the user's selected location, ensuring subscribers stay informed and connected to new funding possibilities.

Taking grant-seeking to the next level, GrantWatch offers advanced features tailored to user preferences. With the 'My Grant Alerts' feature, users can create personalized alerts for grants they are interested in. This feature sends email notifications whenever funders make changes or updates to the grant listings, ensuring users are always informed and prepared to submit their applications.

'My Grant Views' keeps a record for you of all the grants you have viewed through the GrantWatch platform. The 'Hide Grants' feature allows you to review and move ineligible grants out of your way. 'My Grant Calendar' is a personalized grant calendar where you can link and schedule grants to ensure the timely submission of future grant applications.

The Boolean keyword structured search allows the user to insert words or phrases such as AND, OR, NOT to limit, broaden and define the search results helping you find precise grant results aligned with your specific needs and interests. The SMART Advanced Search Filter is a robust tool to identify grants tailored to your needs. GrantWatch allows you to 'Save My Grant Search Filters' so you can easily refer to previous grants and foundation results to avoid repetitive searches.

You can search for foundations based on various criteria using the GrantWatch Foundation Search Finder. GrantWatch's Recipient Profiles Reverse Search can be utilized to identify past grant recipients with similar characteristics to your organization and the generous funding sources that provided those grants. The new Save Foundation and Recipient Search Filters Feature allows you to save filters from previous search parameters to revisit when considering future searches.

Receive a weekly publication featuring the latest articles about the ever-changing landscape of grants, including emerging trends and recent developments in the grant world.

GrantWatch goes beyond grant listings by providing additional resources to support the grant-seeking journey. The Grant Resources page offers valuable information such as glossaries, sample documents, and nonprofit support associations. Tutorial videos are also available to guide users through the various features and functionalities of the platform, empowering them to make the most of their GrantWatch experience.

Additionally, GrantWatch subscribers will have priority access to an exclusive pre-order offer for "The Queen of Grants" by Libby Hikind. This upcoming book delves into the art of grant writing, providing practical techniques and insights to craft compelling grant proposals. Libby Hikind, a renowned grant writer, CEO, and media personality, shares her personal journey and empowers readers with the confidence needed to successfully navigate the grant-seeking process.

GrantWatch's Top 20 Features:

1. Thousands of Currently Available Grants

2. Complete Grant Descriptions and Ability to Save as a PDF

3. Grant Eligibility with Direct Links to RFPs to Apply

4. Live Customer Support

5. Email Updates of the Latest Grants

6. Real Time Personalized Grant Alerts

7. Affordable Pricing Options Innovative Features for Enhanced Experience

8. Multi-User and Library Licenses

9. Keep Track of Your Grant View History

10. Hide Ineligible Grants

11. Personalized Grant Calendar with Submission Tracker

12. Boolean Keyword Search

13. SMART Advanced Grant Search

14. Save Your SMART Grant Search Filter

15. Foundation Search and IRS 990 Report Finder

16. Grant Recipient Profiles with Reverse Search

17. Save Foundations and Recipient Search Filters

18. GrantNews Newsletter

19. Grant Resources and Tutorial Videos

20. Priority Purchase of The Queen of Grants by Libby Hikind

For additional information visit GrantWatch.com, email them at support@grantwatch.com or call (561) 249-4129.

