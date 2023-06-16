Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference

PHOENIX, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference, which is being held virtually from June 21-22.

A presentation by UTI's management team will be made available on Wednesday, June 21st at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time, and one-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day on June 22nd. The presentation will be broadcast and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company's website here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with UTI management, please contact your IDEAS Conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at UTI@Gateway-grp.com.

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

