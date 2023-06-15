VibraSonic Announces Strategic Partnership with Interview Personality Zach Sang

Technology-Focused Mattress Brand Collaborates with Prominent Interviewer to Amplify Brand Awareness and Reach New Audiences.

CHANGHUA, Taiwan , June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VibraSonic, a division of Star Seeds Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of mattresses and adjustable bases, is excited to announce its partnership with renowned music and media icon, Zach Sang. This collaboration is a first step toward establishing VibraSonic's mission to transform the way we sleep, while harnessing the power of Zach Sang's unique influence and audience.

Zach Sang is widely recognized for his captivating presence across various digital platforms and his ability to connect with audiences on a deep, personal level. His innate understanding of the evolving consumer landscape aligns perfectly with VibraSonic's commitment to delivering next-generation, innovative sleep solutions.

"Our partnership with Zach Sang represents an exciting collaboration of visionary minds," said Kyle Robertson, President at VibraSonic. "Zach's authentic endorsement of our proprietary technologies will amplify VibraSonic's reach and capture the attention of a diverse and growing audience seeking the ultimate sleep experience."

VibraSonic is establishing itself at the forefront of mattress and adjustable base innovation. Through this strategic partnership with Zach Sang, both brands aim to combine their expertise to create immersive products, engaging content, and introduce the world to the future of sleep.

"I am truly honored to partner with VibraSonic on this extraordinary journey," expressed Zach Sang. "As someone deeply invested in delivering exceptional experiences to my audience, I am excited to align with a brand that so closely shares this commitment."

The public can experience the future of sleep and take advantage of exclusive launch discounts by visiting www.vibrasonic.com. Retailers can also see the capabilities of VibraSonic's groundbreaking products at the July Las Vegas Market at space B200-01.

About Star Seeds Co. Ltd: Founded in April 1990, Star Seeds is a privately-owned company specializing in the manufacturing of adjustable bases and mattress products. With over 30 years of experience, Star Seeds operates five vertically integrated factories in central Taiwan, boasting over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and employing over 400 dedicated professionals. Star Seeds distributes its products globally through partnerships with leading mattress manufacturers, distributors, and retail stores.

About VibraSonic: Launched in 2022, VibraSonic allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products.

About Zach Sang: Zach Sang is one of the most recognizable voices in media to teens and young adults all over the world. His success was self-created at age 14 when he went from grocery store bag boy to an internet radio star broadcasting nightly from his bedroom in Wayne, New Jersey. His shows popularity landed him his first big gig with Nickelodeon which paved the way for the launch of his hugely successful, nationally syndicated, FM radio show which ran for 10 years reaching over 80 markets across the US and Canada. Over the years Zach has created a space where culture shapers of all kinds feel comfortable opening up, his interviews consistently make headlines with major outlets such as The New York Times who described him as "one of the most crucial interviewers of contemporary pop stars" and even recently profiled by TODAY Show's Al Roker for their "Generation Next" segment. Zach has also hosted the American Music Awards Pre-Show, was named Radio's Most Innovative at the age of 22 by Jacobs Media Research, and is a proud St. Jude ambassador.

Contact: Kyle Robertson No 17 Lu-Kung South 2nd Rd Star Seeds Co. Ltd. Lu-Kang, Changhua, Taiwan Phone: 435-720-7117 Phone +886-4-781-0208 Email: kyle_robertson@starseeds.tw Email: info@starseedsbeds.com

