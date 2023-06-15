VESTECK, Inc. is excited to announce that the U.S. Patent Application No. 17/841,373 Title: REMOTE SURGICAL SUTURE SYSTEM, has been allowed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK (WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT™" catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures endovascular (EVAR/TEVAR) grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures. Endovascular physicians around the world tell us, their patients need the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter.

"When we formed VESTECK, Inc. with the Founders in 2019, I tasked Ted Wulfman our CTO and Kent Stalker, our COO/VP of R&D with wrapping their considered engineering capabilities around creating extensive new IP for this platform technology," commented VESTECK CEO Joe Rafferty.

"Ted, Kent and the entire R&D team did just that. We have two existing patents. The new "system" patent is focused on the critical, complex, distal end of our technology. Also, there are two more new patents that have been filed."

Rafferty continued, "This is an amazing team! We are 6 months into 2023 and the major milestones this team continues to achieve are impressive. In 2023 we have successfully completed 7 First in Human cases, opened our Australian subsidiary, expanded our SAB globally and now we have IP that will provide 20 year "system" protections for our own commercialization or an M&A partner."

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ is not commercially available in the USA or OUS.

