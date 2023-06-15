Southwest Gas Awarded Climate Registered™ Gold Status and Joins Ranks of US Climate Leaders

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Registry recently awarded Southwest Gas ("Company") its Climate Registered™ Gold status. The Climate Registry, a nonprofit organization, is North America's largest voluntary registry for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Southwest Gas earned this recognition, awarded on behalf of The Climate Registry, by publicly reporting a third-party verified GHG emissions inventory for its operations. This data will enable Southwest Gas to credibly track its climate initiatives and GHG emissions reductions over time.

"By attaining Climate Registered status through managing and reducing emissions, organizations are able to prove they are leaders in a growing movement to address climate change," said Amy Holm, Executive Director of The Climate Registry. "The Climate Registry is proud to recognize organizations working hard to be part of the solution."

"Southwest Gas is proud to be recognized by the Climate Registry with Gold status for the third consecutive year. We are committed to offering our customers and the communities we serve with energy solutions that drive economy-wide emissions reductions. Our Company plays a vital role a lower-carbon economy through the pursuit of innovative solutions," said Laura Nelson, Vice President of Sustainability and Public Policy. "We are building a sustainability program that continuously pushes us to improve."

Southwest Gas understands that growth in communities requires a balanced energy future through sustainable environmental and social practices. The Company continues to build on its existing performance targets that align with public commitments as it works to improve the transparency of its sustainability performance. The Company recently incorporated the GRI Standards (formerly the Global Reporting Initiative), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommended disclosures into its annual ESG reporting.

Throughout the Company, Southwest Gas is reducing companywide greenhouse gas emissions by implementing a variety of energy-efficiency measures, introducing alternative-fueled vehicles to its fleet, and considering other ways to reduce its carbon footprint like purchasing carbon offsets. Within the communities it serves, Southwest Gas is setting goals to increase customer participation in energy-efficiency programs, displacing carbon intensive fuels with natural gas for fleets through compressed natural gas, enhancing leak detection, and pursuing agreements for interconnections with renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities or the purchase of RNG for our supply portfolio.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability.

About The Climate Registry

The Climate Registry is a non-profit organization governed by U.S. states and Canadian provinces and territories. The Climate Registry designs and operates voluntary and compliance GHG reporting programs globally, and assists organizations in measuring, reporting and verifying (MRV) the carbon in their operations in order to manage and reduce it. TCR also builds GHG MRV capacity in sub-national and national governments, and spearheads innovative projects such as the Water-Energy Nexus Registry. Find out more at www.theclimateregistry.org and follow on Twitter @theclimatereg.

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation