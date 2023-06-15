Infinix Featured in Prestigious Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix has once again proven its worth in the global market, securing the 45th position in the prestigious Kantar BrandZ rankings for Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023. This remarkable achievement follows Infinix's recognition in 2022 as a Kantar BrandZ Rising Star among Chinese Global Brand Builders. Such consistent acknowledgment showcases the brand's continuous efforts in capturing the trust and loyalty of consumers, providing them with a strong sense of value associated with the Infinix brand.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Kantar BrandZ, which acknowledges our ability to create captivating and meaningful brand narratives that resonate with our global customer base. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated fan base worldwide, who appreciate our commitment to empowering young individuals with innovative technology while embracing style and positivity." said Lake Hu, CMO at Infinix.

Building the Infinix Brand

Infinix has successfully expanded its presence across more than 70 global markets by offering high-quality products that combine exceptional performance and cutting-edge design. The brand has gained significant traction by introducing innovative technologies, such as the revolutionary 180W Thunder Charge featured in the ZERO ULTRA smartphone. Infinix has also joined forces with renowned audio brand JBL, delivering exceptional sound quality through the 'Sound by JBL' partnership in the Infinix NOTE 30 Series. Collaborations like these, along with notable partnerships like the one with the Tesla Science Center, have further solidified Infinix's reputation among young consumers worldwide.

By analyzing data from a comprehensive brand equity study involving millions of consumers and thousands of brands across various industries, Kantar BrandZ identifies and acknowledges the growth strategies of the most valuable brands worldwide. In 2022, Infinix received the distinction of a Rising Star among Chinese Global Brand Builders. This year's rankings reaffirm Infinix's remarkable progress, showcasing its evolution from a rising star to a globally influential brand, favored by young consumers worldwide.

Infinix remains steadfast in its commitment to foster a strong and distinctive brand identity that resonates with young individuals globally. Alongside this, the company empowers young consumers with innovative and top-of-the-line technology. This unwavering dedication has resulted in the establishment of a passionate and widespread fan base worldwide, cementing Infinix's position as a truly internationally recognized brand. Looking ahead, Infinix aims to further expand its global presence and evolve into a high-tech and trendsetting brand with significant global impact.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix Mobility is a brand that designs, manufactures, and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand. Achieving a global presence in more than 70 countries, Infinix is committed to creating a strong and globally acclaimed brand identity that resonates with today's young consumers who demand advanced, innovative technology, and stylish device designs at a price they can afford.

