IDENTIFLIGHT RECEIVES FRENCH AUTHORITY'S ACCEPTANCE

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentiFlight has been accepted in March 2023 by the Grand-East Region authorities in France as effective in reducing the mortality rates of the red kite in French wind farms. It is the first time that French authorities have validated an automated system as a sufficient measure to reduce the risk of bird collisions.

The IdentiFlight system blends artificial intelligence with high-precision cameras to detect specific bird species and helps minimize collision threats with rotating wind turbine blades. IdentiFlight units can detect and identify multiple protected bird species, including the red kite.

"This acceptance provides our clients, especially those in France, with reassurance that the IdentiFlight system is both effective and reliable," said Don Mills, President, and Chief Operating officer of IdentiFlight. "It is proof positive that IdentiFlight can help protect nature in a renewable world."

IdentiFlight's partnership with Boralex and Ecosphère was beneficial during the validation process for the system. The multi-year study highlighted the residual impact on bird populations near wind farms. The success of the IdentiFlight system reducing mortality rates supports both French and EU regulations that work to minimize threats to protected bird species.

"Within Boralex, we are convinced that it is possible to conciliate the development of wind energy and the protection of biodiversity by implementing innovative solutions. Investing in automatic protection systems is a virtuous approach, both for the protection of biodiversity and for the production of low-carbon and sustainable energy, and is fully in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility approach. Furthermore, it contributes to the energy transition of the territories and therefore to the objectives of carbon neutrality by 2050 in France," stated Emilie Douté, Boralex Environment Director.

Ecosphère, went on to say, "We believe that innovative mitigation measures are part of the future for renewable energies. However, the implementation of these innovations needs to be tested and their efficiency must be proven. Consistent projects, like IdentiFlight's multi-year study in France, are needed to ensure validation and to develop improvements."

About IdentiFlight

IdentiFlight markets, delivers, and operates machine vision and AI technology for avian species detection and is a product of Boulder Imaging. In an operating windfarm, IdentiFlight contributes to bird conservation by helping protect eagles from collisions with rotating wind turbine blades. The system provides informed curtailment to specific turbines to reduce energy loss. In wind project development, IdentiFlight helps in permitting sites by accurately quantifying bird activity at prospective sites. The IdentiFlight system has completed multi-year, independent validation and is now being deployed at projects across the U.S. and globally. To learn more about IdentiFlight, please visit https://www.identiflight.com/.

About Boralex

Boralex has been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, Boralex also has facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, the installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. The company is developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects, and storage projects, guided by its values and corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

About Ecosphère

Ecosphère is an independent engineering and consultancy firm. Rigour and dialog are the firm's main values, with the belief to strengthen the consideration of biodiversity. Employing 200 scientists, agronomists, GIS and computing specialists in 15 offices - Ecosphère provides assessment, survey expertise for biodiversity, ecological restoration, environmental engineering, biodiversity policy, and consultancy to public and private companies, marine and urban ecology, nature conservation, and applied research. Currently renewable energy represents half of the annual turnover.

