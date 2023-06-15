CPKC announces results of director elections

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2023 annual meeting earlier today have been passed, including the election of all 13 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2023, as directors of CPKC.

All directors received at least 93.82 percent of votes cast. The advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 95.95 percent approval. The advisory vote on approach to climate change (Say on Climate) received 83.70 percent approval.

Isabelle Courville, upon her re-election as a director, has been re-appointed Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:



% Votes For % Votes Against The Hon. John Baird 97.73 % 2.27 % Isabelle Courville 97.74 % 2.26 % Keith E. Creel 99.91 % 0.09 % Jill Denham 99.81 % 0.19 % Amb. Antonio Garza (Ret.) 99.90 % 0.10 % David Garza-Santos 99.90 % 0.10 % Edward Hamberger 99.90 % 0.10 % Janet Kennedy 99.93 % 0.07 % Henry Maier 93.82 % 6.18 % Matthew Paull 98.53 % 1.47 % Jane Peverett 98.93 % 1.07 % Andrea Robertson 99.22 % 0.78 % Gordon Trafton 99.28 % 0.72 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

