Transfix Partners with Supplier.io to Create a First-of-its-Kind Diverse Freight Carrier Network

– Enables Transfix to match shippers with certified diverse carriers, creating a more connected, intelligent, and inclusive supply chain –

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform, today announced a new partnership with Supplier.io , a leading supplier diversity solutions platform that connects diverse suppliers to businesses, to meet the growing demand for a formalized data-driven procurement reporting program in trucking.

"As shippers continue to drive toward their sustainability mandates, we have introduced innovative solutions to help them achieve those goals," stated Jonathan Salama, CEO and co-founder of Transfix. "Embracing and supporting a diverse supply chain ecosystem is core to our mission, and this partnership represents one way that we are bringing that purpose to life."

Transfix and Supplier.io are leveraging workforce data to provide greater access to opportunities for marginalized communities that have historically been underserved, and, in turn, creating a more diverse transportation sector.

This new program identifies certified diverse carriers that can be matched with preferred lanes, and also gives shippers visibility into metrics, like diversity spend, in order to factor equity into their freight procurement strategies. While most solutions focus on the diverse supplier origin of the products and goods themselves, this new initiative is the world's first Department of Transportation (DOT) level aggregate of diverse carrier partners, bringing a vital service to shippers looking to curate networks that match their values.

"Organizations are recognizing supplier diversity as the foundation they want to operate their company on, aligning their actions with their overall values and corporate culture," said Gladys Dreiling, VP of Data Operations & Delivery at Supplier.io. "We're seeing more and more organizations adopt and use supplier diversity as a true business differentiator, and Transfix is doing just that through this partnership. Together, we hope to empower shippers, carriers, and the entire supply chain to identify and prioritize diversity in all areas of work."

About Transfix

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io .

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io .

