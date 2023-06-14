SHE Media Launches New Brand, Flow, a Digital and Live Event Platform in Service of Women's Health

Penske Media Corporation, owner of SHE Media, makes its foray into health and wellness.

Digital issue launches today featuring actor Busy Philipps, fitness expert Emma Lovewell, menopause advocate Stacy London, actor/comedian Ilana Glazer and best-selling author Elaine Welteroth.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media, a top 5 women's lifestyle publisher, launched Flow: Science and Stories for Whole Life Health, a new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's health. For over a decade, SHE Media has been a pioneer for women's empowerment. With Flow, SHE Media brings its editorial leadership, vast audience and highly engaged community of experts, entrepreneurs, and advocates to reshape the conversation and change the culture of women's health. Dove, a Unilever brand, is a committed Flow partner.

"Women are most likely to provide full-time care for family members, yet they are challenged to prioritize their own health," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "Flow arms women with the information to advocate for themselves and to support their own wellbeing with the same vigor they bring to their loved ones' health. Our goal, over time, is to advance equity in innovation, investment and access to women's health."

"Whole life health looks at the whole person, recognizing that she is more than the sum of her reproductive parts or a set of symptoms to be diagnosed. As women mature and carve out wisdom and insight, we are entering a space in which Flow—self-actualization, impact and power—is most accessible," added Skey.

Flow Content & Business Strategy

Online, Flow is hosted in an interactive content destination that features original reporting, compelling first-person narratives and thought-provoking scientific explorations covering a wide range of women's health topics. From hormonal changes to bone health, cardiovascular care to mental well-being, Flow will provide engaging educational content from doctors, experts and thought leaders.

Content and community events will be sponsored by partners committed to advancing women's wellness. With a legacy of award-winning sponsored content focused on women's health, SHE Media has a proven track record in delivering value to healthcare advertisers and sponsors. Flow allows SHE Media to focus on an industry that is both purpose-driven and highly scalable. Likewise, Flow leverages insights and proprietary research derived from SHE Media's audience of 80M consumers.

SHE Media uses exclusive first-party data to identify the health topics and concerns that are most important to the Flow audience as well as the expertise and guidance from its advisory council. Content pillars include:

Reproductive Health

Heart Health

Menopause

Pelvic Health

Health Access & Equity

Condition Specific Healthcare (cancer, migraines, autoimmune diseases)

Brain Health

Prevention & Longevity

The Flow platform will also host virtual and in-person events, including workshops, conferences and the Future of Health at SXSW®, all featuring expert speakers and thought leaders in women's health. These events offer women the opportunity to engage directly with medical experts, participate in interactive sessions and explore the latest advancements in healthcare.

The first Flow event takes place this evening, June 14, in New York City to celebrate the launch of the brand. Featured speakers include Samantha Skey, and Flow Advisory Council members Emma Lovewell and Natalie Nixon.

Flow Advisory Council

As part of its commitment to discovering, engaging and amplifying the voices of advocates for women's health, SHE Media created the Flow Advisory Council. Comprised of doctors, scientists, experts and thought leaders, the advisory council will collaborate with SHE Media to develop and expand the Flow platform. Applying their unique expertise, our advisors will share their valued perspectives on the issues that need to be brought to the forefront and help breakdown complex health topics to make them accessible and actionable for all. The Flow Advisory Council meets quarterly; the first meeting was held June 1, 2023.

Where to Find Flow

About SHE Media

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow, STYLECASTER, Soaps and BlogHer, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SHE Media's, Flow is a digital and live media platform providing content, community and commerce in service of women's health. Flow offers the latest science and most resonant stories to inform and empower women to advocate for their own wellbeing.

