Rally Conference Welcomes Earvin "Magic" Johnson as a Keynote Speaker

Industry icon joins stellar lineup of 220 speakers at Rally Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally , the largest cross-sector innovation conference, today announced a keynote speaker: Basketball and business legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Magic Johnson (PRNewswire)

Rally welcomes Magic Johnson, top podcaster Guy Raz and renowned radio host Moira Gunn , among 220 other expert speakers.

Johnson, a former NBA superstar turned entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist, will share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, a conglomerate that includes businesses in sports, entertainment and healthcare.

"Magic Johnson is a tremendous example of entrepreneurship, and his unique experiences in sports and business make him a perfect fit for Rally's inaugural year," said Christopher Day, Rally visionary and CEO of Elevate Ventures. "His insights will inspire attendees and provide valuable lessons on how to push the boundaries of innovation in their organizations."

Rally brings together companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to forge the creative, cross-sector collisions that power innovation. The inaugural event will also feature top business podcaster Guy Raz and renowned radio host Moira Gunn, among 220 additional speakers who will facilitate sessions, participate in expert panels or judge the pitch competition.

The first-of-its-kind event offers an up to $5 million pitch competition, content sessions featuring more than 220 industry experts, face-to-face investor meetups, workshops and an innovation demo arena. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with fellow participants and experts across six innovation studios: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech, HardTech and Entrepreneurship.

Information about the pitch competition, demo arena, speakers, sessions and tickets is available now at www.rallyinnovation.com . The event runs August 29-31 at the Indiana Convention Center, and 5,000 attendees are expected. Discount pricing is available and in effect until early July.

Media

Contact admin@rallyinnovation.com for more information or to request media credentials for Rally.

About Rally

Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis from August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, up to a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 220 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com .

Rally - Innovation Conference (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elevate Ventures