ABSOLUT® PROUDLY CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ REPRESENTATION SINCE 1981 WITH 'ABSOLUT ALLY' PLATFORM

To inspire and increase allyship, the program will support and protect essential safe spaces for 21+ adults in the LGBTQ+ community through educational resources, trainings and monetary support

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut, a steadfast supporter of the LGBTQ+ community for more than 40 years, today announces the next evolution of its commitment to safer spaces across bars and restaurants for 21+ adults with the launch of Absolut Ally . A multi-pronged, global initiative, Absolut Ally will provide educational resources and monetary donations to champion creating safer and more inclusive spaces for the 21+ LGBTQ+ community, as part of a broader effort to help more people and more places be better allies.

Absolut Ally (PRNewswire)

"In the early '80s, Absolut became one the first brands to engage with and represent the LGBTQ+ community. We are incredibly proud of our history and continued track record of supporting and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community," said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer for Pernod Ricard North America. "We know the bar for allyship has been raised, and to meet the moment, we have created the Absolut Ally platform. This is an ongoing and future commitment that is taking shape globally to inspire action and education for people and businesses alike."

As part of Absolut Ally, the iconic vodka brand is encouraging and empowering consumers to further educate themselves on how to be an ally with The Absolut Ally Guide developed in partnership with GLAAD. The online resource guide is for anyone 21+, LGBTQ+ identified or otherwise, to learn best practices to create safe and inclusive spaces for the most vulnerable and at-risk members of the community. As the needs for the LGBTQ+ community is ever-evolving, so too will this guide. Absolut is dedicated to continuing to listen and learn and will be updating and adjusting this guide over time with support from community experts. According to GLAAD's Accelerating Acceptance 2023 Report , 91% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans agree that LGBTQ+ people should have the freedom to live their life and not be discriminated against, which this guide stands to support.

Taking allyship education a step further, Absolut Ally will also provide training seminars and tools for local businesses. Absolut Ally Trainings are operated by Safe Bars Inc., an organization that helps bars and restaurants create safe spaces for their 21+ patrons and staff. Attendees will learn LGBTQ+ allyship fundamentals and guidance on creating safe and inclusive hospitality spaces in order to receive Absolut Ally Certification, an official seal from the brand that can be showcased on-premise and on social channels to signify to patrons that their establishment is an inclusive space for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

To punctuate this exciting program and to celebrate Pride, Absolut has partnered with VICE News on a special report, Out Loud. The documentary-style, one hour special shines a light on the role LGBTQ+ venues have played in shaping culture and providing a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community - giving way to incredible art that enriches lives. Narrated by Big Freedia, Out Loud follows three groundbreaking LGBTQ+ artists on their respective journeys to redefine their genres and voice how physical spaces, such as bars and restaurants, have helped shape them into the artists they are today. Out Loud premieres June 15th on VICE News TV and YouTube channel for a 21+ audience. In a continued effort to highlight how safe spaces have shaped the lives of many and must be protected - Honey Dijon, DJ, Producer & Designer joins as an Absolut Ally Ambassador to pen a love letter to the bars and restaurants that have played a critical role throughout her illustrious career.

Anchoring Absolut Ally is the Absolut Ally Initiative, a grant program operated by CenterLink, the world's largest LGBTQ+ community-based nonprofit association, whose mission is to strengthen, support and connect LGBTQ+ community organizations. Absolut is donating $250,000 to CenterLink to support their work through the creation of the Absolut Ally Initiative, a grant program aimed to support the growth and success of CenterLink's nonprofit member organizations and foster inclusivity, empowerment, and support for the 21+ LGBTQ+ community members they serve.

As a brand that's born to mix, Absolut believes in protecting safe spaces and fostering community and human connection. Visit Absolut Ally to learn more on how to become a better ally during Pride month and all year long.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

ABSOLUT® VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. DISTILLED FROM GRAIN. ©2023 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

CONTACT

Weber Shandwick: wswnycabsolut@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Absolut