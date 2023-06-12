Deloitte named a Leader in Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Corporation (IDC) has named Deloitte a global Leader for the third time in a row in their report entitled, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment. IDC recognized Deloitte as a Leader based on the organization's ability to provide industry and technical insights and competency, and help deliver innovation that produces results for clients.

In assessing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) services market, IDC notes, "Organizations increasingly look to AI solutions to drive revenue and profit growth as well as improve outcomes in areas such as customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, sustainability, process speed and accuracy, and speed to market for new products and services. However, many challenges persist, including employees' lack of data literacy and technology training, technical complexity, lack of resources to support end users and maintain AI systems, and issues related to security, privacy, and governance. Professional services firms remain a critical source of expertise, skills, and tools to incorporate AI into digital business strategies, build production-grade solutions, and realize ROI."

"We are honored to be recognized as a global AI services Leader for the third year in a row by IDC," says Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global AI and Data leader. "We are teaming with our clients and privileged ecosystem partners to shape agendas in the digital economy and architect and deliver complex, enterprise and functional transformations focused on driving business outcomes."

On the vendor inclusion criteria, the report notes, "This research includes analysis of AI services providers with global scale and broad portfolios spanning IDC's research coverage. This assessment is designed to evaluate the characteristics of each firm — as opposed to its size or the breadth of its services."

"As a leading provider of AI services and solutions, we are helping our clients scale AI across their organizations and achieve tangible business results," says Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Markets leader. "We are supporting our clients as they harness the transformative power of emerging disruptors, such as Generative AI, and use it to develop and deploy new and innovative AI-fueled solutions."

"This recognition from IDC underscores Deloitte's ability to provide the strategies, skills, experience and tools our clients need to realize positive business outcomes and ROI from integrating AI throughout their organizations," says Irfan Saif, Artificial Intelligence Strategic Growth Offering lead and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our focus on the responsible, ethical and trustworthy implementation of AI helps our clients put the right guardrails in place to mitigate potential risks and negative outcomes from AI."

IDC cites Deloitte's "breadth of technology alliances and strategies around offerings, platform-based delivery, client adoption, portfolio, sales and distribution, innovation and R&D, and employee skills and retention as key strengths. Deloitte also showcased strengths in achieving business outcomes for clients with AI services."

"Deloitte infuses its AI capabilities globally across its major industries and domains, combining the firm's strategy-led approach with a growing portfolio of repeatable tools, frameworks, and methods to support AI deployments."

"The Deloitte AI Institute remains the central hub of the firm's AI thought leadership and research activities, serving multiple functions including communicating the firm's vision and insights to clients; collaborating with academic, policy, and start-up communities; and performing novel research on AI."

"Deloitte combines its business expertise and technical capabilities with vendor technologies, including global alliance partners like NVIDIA , to co-innovate with clients. The firm recently acquired SFL Scientific and launched a dedicated generative AI practice to provide deeper AI expertise and engineering capabilities to its clients."

About IDC MarketScape

The insights provided are part of the IDC MarketScape Excerpt, which is an extraction from the original IDC MarketScape assessment. Per IDC policy, only the Vendor Summary Profile for the purchasing vendor will be included in a given IDC MarketScape Excerpt. To gain access to the profiles for all suppliers included in the assessment, contact IDC.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

