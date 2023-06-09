This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including unusual room service requests and new National Geographic Expedition itineraries.
- Introducing the Cheez-It® Stop -- Featuring 'The World's First and Only Cheez-It Pump' That Literally Fills Your Car with Crackers
America's beloved road trip snack is kicking off the summer season with an absurdly delicious desert destination designed for road-trippers and adventure-seeking Cheez-It® superfans.
- Diet Water, Melted Ice Cream, Blowfish Among Top 10 Most Unusual Room Service Requests, Hotels.com Reports
The report surveyed hotel partners around the world to reveal what's "in" when dining in from the trendiest to the most eccentric orders, as well as hotels with over-the-top room service options like a $1600 burger and a $300 ice cream sundae.
- Marriott International Announces Plans to Expand in Affordable Midscale Segment with New Extended Stay Lodging Brand
Project MidX Studios reflects the company's deep experience and learnings from its guests, owners, and franchisees. Marriott incorporated this input to create a brand that will deliver a great guest experience while reducing building and operating costs for owners and franchisees.
- A Quarter of Campers Work From the Campsite, says 2023 Camping Report
Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt, said, "Work from campsite is here to stay. You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, and you can't put a productive working camper back in the cubicle."
- Disneyland Resort Announces Return of California Resident Ticket Offer, Available for a Limited Time This Summer
For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer. These 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day – including weekends – for eligible guests.
- Five Countries and Three New Itineraries Added to National Geographic Expeditions Portfolio of Global Destinations in 2024
The new Signature Land trips visit Bhutan, Colombia, and the Baltics. These group-guided itineraries will provide an enriching, in-depth look at the history, cultures, and natural heritage of each destination.
- Panasonic Avionics and United Airlines Sign Deal to Install the Transformative Astrova In-Flight Entertainment System on New Long-Haul International Aircraft
United will be the first U.S airline to offer Panasonic's Astrova system, giving customers exclusive features like 4K OLED screens, high fidelity audio, and programmable LED lighting, starting in 2025.
- Trip.com Incubates First NFT "Trekki", Bridging the Web3 Universe with the World of Travel
The NFT project is also seeking collaborations with successful Web3 players and tourism partners to offer greater benefits to holders and foster a connection between the digital realm and real-life tourism experiences.
- Americans Expect to Spend a Record-Breaking $214 Billion on Summer Vacations This Year
Three years after the pandemic, average expected vacation spending per household has increased by almost $1,000, marking about a 7% increase over 2022, a 33% increase from 2021, a 50% increase from 2020 and a 39% increase from pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
- InsureMyTrip Expands Academic Explorer Travel Protection Program with Inbound Student Coverage
There are two plan types available for inbound students. The Academic Explorer Enrichment plan is geared for K-12 educational travel, and the Academic Explorer Immersion plan is for college-aged students.
- Royal Caribbean Group Announces Ground-Breaking Biofuel Testing, Accelerating the Industry's Energy Transition
The biofuel blend is produced by purifying renewable raw materials like oils and fats and combining it with fuel oil to create an alternative fuel that is cleaner and more sustainable.
- Grubhub and Homewood Suites by Hilton Bring Food Delivery to Guests at U.S. Hotels
Guests at Homewood Suites properties in the United States that don't have on-site dining options will be able to order from local restaurants and convenience stores on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around the property that take them directly to the Grubhub Marketplace. For a seamless experience, the hotel location and courier drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout.
