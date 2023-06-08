StreetWise Partners and Global Atlantic announce $1 million partnership to benefit Underrepresented Talent

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetWise Partners, a leading nonprofit organization, and Global Atlantic Financial Group ("Global Atlantic"), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced a $1 million commitment from Global Atlantic in support of StreetWise Partners. This strategic commitment underscores Global Atlantic's belief in the organization's mission to promote economic equity by actively connecting underrepresented talent with valuable career opportunities.

The announcement took place during the StreetWise Annual Partnership Breakfast, where Global Atlantic was recognized for their support. The event showcased the shared vision and unwavering commitment of both organizations to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

For the past 25 years, StreetWise Partners has actively enabled economic equity through innovative workforce development and mentoring programs. Their unwavering commitment and impactful actions have supported over 10,000 mentees and 15,000 mentors in New York and Washington, D.C., forming numerous successful mentoring pairs. These efforts have played a crucial role in nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce, making significant contributions to the advancement of economic equity in these regions.

The excitement was palpable as the Annual Partnership Breakfast started with a delightful coffee and networking reception. Supporters, corporate partners, dedicated volunteers, and StreetWise Partners' valued clients came together, forming a vibrant atmosphere of connection and collaboration. The program unfolded with captivating success stories shared by program alums, showcasing the transformative impact of StreetWise Partners. To deepen the experience, insightful discussions led by the organization's leadership delved into thought-provoking topics, igniting inspiration and sparking meaningful conversations.

Shari Krull, CEO of StreetWise Partners, said, "We are driven to equip underrepresented talent with the skills, industry knowledge, and social capital needed to launch their careers and achieve upward mobility. Global Atlantic Financial Group's generous investment bolsters our mission and underlines their confidence in our cause."

The $1 million investment from Global Atlantic Financial Group, a long-term, valued partner, will help ensure that StreetWise Partners can connect graduates to jobs faster, at higher starting salaries. Beyond dollars, Global Atlantic will increase its efforts to volunteer with StreetWise and focus on qualified graduates for potential employment opportunities at the company.

"At Global Atlantic, we devote a substantial number of resources to attract, retain and develop exceptional talent. The talent coming out of StreetWise is impressive, and their enthusiasm for learning is unparalleled," Dan O'Shea, Chief Administrative Officer at Global Atlantic, "The social impact that StreetWise is having is tremendous, and so we are doubling down on our commitment."

This year's Annual Partnership Breakfast was more than an event; it was a celebration that honored the strides made by mentees and recognized Global Atlantic's commitment to StreetWise Partners' mission, as well as the steadfast mentors, successful graduates, and the broader community.

For more information about the event or StreetWise Partners' work, please visit www.streetwisepartners.org

About StreetWise Partners

StreetWise Partners is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to driving economic equity through mentoring programs for today's adult workforce. The organization connects talent with opportunity through mentorship and career development services in New York and Washington, D.C.

About Global Atlantic Financial Group

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale, and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE StreetWise Partners