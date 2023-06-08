MARRIOTT BONVOY MOMENTS PRESENTS AN IMMERSIVE CULINARY EXPERIENCE AND STAY AT THE JW MARRIOTT HOTEL SANTO DOMINGO

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy - Marriott International's award-winning travel marketplace - is giving its members access to bid on a limited-edition experience at the JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo.

Marriott Bonvoy Members can bid to embark on a culinary journey in the Dominican Republic paired with a three-night stay at JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo from July 17th – 20th. Upon arrival, members will attend a welcome reception and dinner with renowned and global trends Chef Tita. Take a field trip to connect with local farmers, where Chef Tita reinvented the magic of Dominican flavors, followed by lunch at her own Morisoñando Restaurant.

The journey culminates with an eight-course dinner inspired by two pre-Columbian gastronomic cultures with wine pairings, prepared by Chef Tita and guest Chef Sergio Diaz of Sublime, recently named the best restaurant in Guatemala. This incredible opportunity will be available through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experiences platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem either fixed-price or auction-style experiences. Marriott Bonvoy Members can bid on this immersive culinary experience from now until July 3rd starting at 80,000 points.

JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo is an award-winning luxury hotel in the Piantini District of downtown Santo Domingo. The hotel's prime location places you near the Colonial Zone, Catedral Primada de América and Alcázar de Colón. Retreat to upscale hotel rooms and suites featuring exceptional views of Santo Domingo.

Connected by the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, the JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo is excited to elevate visitors' travel experience at this one-of-a-kind destination. For more information on this Marriott Bonvoy Moment, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com .

For more information on the property, please visit JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo

JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands. Located in the heart of the commercial district of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the hotel is a classic luxury haven, home to 150 rooms, including a sophisticated 198 square meters Presidential Suite. Winston's Grill & Patio presents guests with a diverse array of local and international fares, while Vertygo 101 Lounge & Bar is the perfect venue to relax and enjoy a cocktail. The property also offers a 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor infinity pool. Ideal for events of all sizes, JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo is home to 9250 sq. ft. of total event space including a spacious terrace for more casual gatherings. Connected to the BlueMall, a modern shopping center offers guest with posh international brand and eateries.

Media Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America

Melissa.pena@marriott.com

