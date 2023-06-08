CLEVER CREATIVE RECEIVES MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISES CERTIFICATION

Independent, female and minority owned agency Clever Creative receives MBE certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent, female and minority owned marketing agency, Clever Creative , has received its Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council. This recognition is added to Clever's existing certifications of:

Clever Creative founder and CCO, Shannon Gabor (PRNewswire)

Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBE)

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE)

Small business enterprises (SBE)

LA-based marketing agency, Clever Creative, adds MBE certification to existing WBE, SBE and DBE certifications

Founded in 2005, Clever had been female and minority owned from its inception. The agency started with design projects for Warner Brothers and Dreamworks, and over the past 18 years has evolved to deliver brand strategy, visual identity and omni-channel activations for roster clients such as Metrolink, VCA Animal Hospitals, Power Crunch and more. Fiercely independent, Clever has never sought or received outside funding during this growth period.

"As proud as we are of these certifications and what they represent, we are equally proud of the creative and impactful work we have done on behalf of our clients over the past 18 years," said founder and Chief Creative Officer, Shannon Gabor. "It is the work that truly matters. We have proven that our work can be purpose driven, inspire creative possibilities and deliver strong ROI for our clients."

As an "Agency for Brands," Clever has always believed that the path to exceptional creative work starts with a strong brand foundation. The agency often helps to hone that foundation, then provides a comprehensive understanding of marketing levers, strategic considerations and creative communications to drive measurable impact across businesses of all sizes.

"Clever is our secret weapon and should be any company's when looking for an agency you can trust and know you're getting the best work guaranteed to have great ROI," said Michael Parness, CMO of Just Food for Dogs, who has worked with Clever across a mix of brands for 15 years.

Adds Michael Grover, formerly with Hulu's Originals marketing team, "Clever raises the agency bar to stratospheric heights on both creative output and client services. Despite starting with a 'C,' Clever Creative retains the first spot in my Rolodex."

For more information on Clever Creative, go to https://www.cleverbranded.com or send an email to hello@clevercreative.com .

About Clever

Clever Creative is an independent, female and minority owned marketing services agency based in Los Angeles. Since 2005, Clever has helped brands solve some of their greatest challenges – from brand positioning and development to visual identity, packaging and design. Clever is MBE, WBE, DBE and SBE certified.

Since 2005, Clever has helped brands solve some of their greatest challenges – from brand positioning to visual identity, packaging and design. Clever is MBE, WBE, DBE and SBE certified. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clever Creative