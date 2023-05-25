Stagwell (STGW) Reveals First Look at Programming for Sport Beach at Cannes Lions, Feat. Sports Personalities, Brands and News Organizations in Conversation on the Unifying Power of Sport and Fandom

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today unveiled the initial slate of programming for Sport Beach, its flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions). Sport Beach is built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.
Notable athletes, brands and media partners confirmed to participate include Maria Sharapova, Carmelo Anthony, Annika Sorenstöm, Sheryl Swoopes, Sue Bird, Alan Shearer, Nastia Liukin, Allyson Felix; Diageo, United Airlines, Qualcomm, Wilson; Axios, Penske Media Corporation, New York Post, and many more.
"As an L.A. native who grew up watching 'Big Game James,' I'm personally excited to welcome James Worthy and so many amazing athletes and marketers to Sport Beach, and to discuss the impact that an athlete, a brand, and a game can have," said Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu. "People who love sport are one of the most diverse, influential and global audiences, and at Sport Beach, we've built a differentiated program to match – anchored by a global mix of sport icons, business leaders, and cultural influencers."
Programming will cover important topics at the intersection of diversity, equity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, creativity and marketing, sport as a unifier, and much more.
Monday, June 19
12PM
Bringing Snapdragon to the Pitch: The Partnership Between Manchester United and Qualcomm
- Andy Cole, former player, Manchester United
- Victoria Timpson, CEO of Alliances, Manchester United
- Don McGuire, CMO of Qualcomm
- Moderator: Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter, Axios
Building for the Female Athlete: How Brands Can Engage
- Allyson Felix, most decorated American track & field Olympian and Co-founder, Saysh
- Natalie Holloway, Founder, Bala
- Amanda Lamb, Global Marketing Director, Team Sports, Wilson
1PM
1:1 with Maria Sharapova
- Maria Sharapova, former No. 1 world tennis player and five-time Grand Slam champion
- Moderator: Shannon Pruitt, Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer, Stagwell Brand Performance Network
Unlocking Brand Fandom: New Research on Building and Engaging Your Fans
- FotoullaDamaskos, EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation, National Research Group
1:1 with Alan Shearer
- Alan Shearer, former England national football captain and current TV pundit
- Sebastian Tomich, Chief Commercial & Development Officer, The Athletic
2PM
Building Brand Partnerships from Angel FC to Gotham FC
- Sophia Bush, actor and Angel City Football Club investor
- Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of North American Whiskeys Portfolio, and Baileys, Diageo
- Ashlyn Harris, former U.S. Women's National Team & Gotham FC goalkeeper and current Global Creative Advisor for Gotham FC
- Moderator: Holly Rowe, ESPN Veteran Commentator
Axios Presents: Powering Fandom: How Tech and Media Brings Athletes, Fans and Newsmakers Together
- Meredith Kopit Levien, President and CEO, The New York Times
- Amrapali Gan, CEO, OnlyFans
- Jim Bankoff, CEO, Vox Media
- Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo
- Rashida Jones, President, MSNBC
- Moderators: Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn, Media Deals Reporter, Axios
Tuesday, June 20
12PM
1:1 with Annika Sorenstöm: Next Gen Mentorship and Building the Future Fan
- Annika Sorenstöm, winningest female golfer in history
- Moderator: Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy
How Brands *Should* Work with Athletes
- Moderator: Brandon Marshall, Founder and CEO, I Am Athlete and House of Athlete, and 12-year NFL veteran
- Athletes TBA
Future of Commentary in a Fan-First World
- Matt Leinart, Fox Sports commentator, NFL veteran and Heisman Trophy Winner
- Channing Frye, NBA world champion, Turner Sports broadcaster and co-host of the podcast "Road Trippin'"
- Suzi Watford, Chief Growth Officer, SiriusXM
- Resh Sidhu, Snapchat, Global Director, Arcadia Creative Studio
- Moderator: Jay Williams, ESPN analyst and former NBA player
1PM
NFL 2.0: Inspiring Fandom Across Cultures, Genders, and Geographies
- Vanita Krouch, Quarterback, U.S. Women's Flag Football Team
- Diana Flores, Quarterback and Captain, Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team
- DK Metcalf, NFL star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks
- Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL
- Moderator: Glenn Cole, co-founder and chairman, 72andSunny
2PM
How New Teams and Leagues Unlock Enterprise Value
- Paul Rabil, Co-Founder, Premiere Lacrosse League
- Aly Wagner, former US Women's National Team player and Co-chair, NWSL to the Bay
- Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer, WNBA
- Moderator: Eben Novy-Williams, Sports Business Reporter, Sportico
Axios Presents: Women in Sports Broadcasting and the Road to 2024
- Nastia Liukin, Olympic Gold Medalist and NBC Sports Olympics analyst
- Elsa Garrison, photojournalist, Getty Images
- Maria Taylor, NBC Sports Anchor
- Holly Rowe, ESPN Veteran Commentator
- Taylor Rooks, Sports Media Journalist
- VIEW FROM THE TOP: Kexin Chen, VP of C-Suite Marketing & Partnerships, Salesforce and Robin Lickliter, Chief Experience Officer, Sparks
- Molly Solomon, Executive Producer of the Olympics, NBC
- Moderators: Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn, Media Deals Reporter, Axios
Wednesday, June 21
12PM
Why Bother Investing in Women's Sports?
- Jill Cress, CMO, H&R Block
- Yin Woon Rani, CEO, MilkPEP
- Scout Bassett, Olympic Paralympian and Advocate
- Sheryl Swoopes, WNBA Hall of Famer
- Moderator: Allison Barber, President, Indiana Fever
1PM
Protecting the Field of Play: The Intersection of Sports and Sustainability
- Conrad Anker, rock climber, mountaineer, and author
- Paulie Dery, Chief Marketing Officer, YETI
- Moderator: Selema Masekela
2PM
The Fifth Quarter: Life off the Pitch and Evolving Your Fan Base
- Sue Bird, WNBA Legend and Co-founder, Togethxr
- Colin Fleming, EVP, Salesforce and former Formula Renault driver
- Moderator: Justin Lewis, Chair, Constellation
Axios Presents: Quality Reach, on the Beach
- Jeff Green, CEO, Trade Desk
- VIEW FROM THE TOP: Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, Integral Ad Science
- Jen Wong, COO, Reddit
- Dan Callahan, SVP, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Corporation
- Moderators: Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn, Media Deals Reporter, Axios
3PM
Courtside Conversation with THINK450: The New 4Ps of Marketing: Passion, Purpose, People, and Planet
- CJ McCollum, NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, and President, NBPA
- Que Gaskins, President, THINK450
- Damaune Journey, Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny
- Moderator: Keisha Wright, SVP Partnerships & Purpose, THINK450
Thursday, June 22
10AM
Conquering the Next Generation of Consumers in Esports
- Matt Goodman, EVP, Strategic Partnerships, Enthusiast Gaming
- Fotoulla Damaskos, EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation, NRG
- Moderator: Rick Acampora, Chief Client Officer, Assembly
11AM
Owning Your Brand: How Athletes & Fans Are Building the New Creator Economy
- Spencer Dinwiddie, NBA's Brooklyn Nets and Co-founder, Calaxy
- Solo Ceesay, Co-Founder, Calaxy
- Moderator: Dan Gardner, Executive Chairman, Code and Theory Network
12PM
Democratizing the Game: Leveraging the Spotlight to Grow Participation
- Marko Cheseto, Double Amputee marathon world record holder
- Patrice Evra, media personality, investor and former captain, Manchester United and France
- Kyle Martino, Founder, Over Under Initiative, Football Cafe and former U.S. Men's National Soccer Team player
Axios Presents: Women's Sports Biz Boom
- Jessica Berman, Commissioner, National Women's Soccer League
- Tobin Heath, U.S Women's National Team and Co-founder and co-CEO, RE—INC
- Aly Wagner, former U.S. Women's National Team player and Co-Chair, NWSL to the Bay
- Ashlyn Harris, former U.S. Women's National Team & Gotham FC goalkeeper, and current Global Creative Advisor for Gotham FC
- Alexis Ohanian, Founder, Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman, Reddit
- Moderators: Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn, Media Deals Reporter, Axios
Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM Enterprises in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst. Stagwell's 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, Instrument, National Research Group and Stagwell Marketing Cloud will drive the conversation.
