Introducing the World's Most Portable Boat

TULSA, Okla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBoat, the company that revolutionized personal, inflatable motorized watercraft, is unveiling a new boat that offers increased performance, stability, and packability. It combines the best of a paddle-board, kayak, and powered boat into one unique, affordable package. GoBoat is:

The GoBoat is the lightest and most portable powered watercraft, that fits in a backpack.

Packable: GoBoat deflates to fit into a carry bag, sedan trunk, or closet and weighs only 57 pounds.

Personal: The included trolling motor has 35 lbs of thrust to scoot across the water, while still having access to areas that many higher-powered watercraft can't go.

Durable: Made from our proprietary AirCore construction, the GoBoat is extremely stable and rigid when inflated, the round design helps slide past obstacles with ease.

Safe: Three separate inflation chambers exceed most states' safety requirements, and an automatic shutoff connects to an ankle lanyard.

Quiet: The electric motor gets drowned out by the sounds of nature, and an aluminum transom holds two batteries that provide hours of propulsion.

GoBoat is currently available through www.GoBoat.com

Three models customize GoBoat to boaters' needs. The Mini (small adults and kids) model has a svelte 55" diameter and is great for playing bumper boats. The adult recreational model bumps up to a 70" diameter and is perfect for cruising along quiet backwaters or for navigating urban waterways. A third model is geared toward fishing and duck hunting, with extra storage and accessory attachments.

GoBoat is a perfect companion for camping, RVing, and boating. It offers a packable compact watercraft that goes with you anywhere and opens up new territory for fishing. It's built to handle freshwater or saltwater. Urban dwellers can easily navigate local waterways for pleasure or purpose, opening up new commuting options with a boat that can be stashed in your trunk.

The barriers to becoming a boat person are gone; GoBoat is affordable, it doesn't need a storage unit or castle-sized garage, it's easy to maintain and transport, and you can be in the water within minutes of pulling up to a shoreline.

View images of the new GoBoat in action at our facebook page (www.facebook.com/thegoboat), or our website at www.goboat.com. Please contact us for additional photos and specs at info@goboat.com or 918-973-2628.

