Darktrace Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veteran brings more than 20 years of experience leading high performance marketing teams for enterprise technology companies including Zscaler and Cisco.

Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announces the appointment of Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Chris will join the executive management team on June 6th, 2023, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson.

Based in the U.S., Chris joins Darktrace from Zscaler, where he served as CMO and was responsible for global marketing strategy and execution across a team of hundreds of marketing and sales development professionals. Chris has more than 20 years of experience leading high performing marketing initiatives and teams for enterprise technology companies including Cisco, HPE Aruba Networking, and Nutanix. Chris brings significant expertise in product marketing, demand generation, digital marketing, cloud marketplaces, and brand strategy.

Poppy Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Darktrace, said:

"Chris is an accomplished leader with proven experience leading high-performing marketing teams at fast-growing enterprise technology companies. I'm delighted to welcome Chris to the executive management team as we continue to strengthen and deepen our leadership in core areas and markets. Chris and the marketing team will play a pivotal role in guiding the brand and driving demand as we innovate on our AI and cyber security technologies and help businesses defend their most critical digital assets."

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Kozup said:

"Organizations of all sizes continue to face the challenges of a growing number of cyber security threats - increasing in both frequency and complexity. Darktrace offers a truly unique approach to mitigating such risks by using the power of self-learning AI to better detect and remediate novel cyber security threats. I am excited to join this talented and growing team to further help existing and future customers safeguard their digital assets by harnessing the power of Darktrace's Cyber AI technology."

Chris Kozup's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer follows the recent appointment of Denise Walter as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence, delivers complete AI-powered solutions in its mission to free the world of cyber disruption. Breakthrough innovations from the Darktrace Cyber AI Research Centre in Cambridge, UK and its R&D centre in The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 135 patent applications filed and significant research published to contribute to the cyber security community. Darktrace's technology continuously learns and updates its knowledge of 'you' for an organization and applies that understanding to achieve an optimal state of cyber security. It is delivering the first ever Cyber AI Loop, fueling a continuous end-to-end security capability that can autonomously prevent, detect, and respond to novel, in-progress threats in real time. Darktrace employs over 2,200 people around the world and protects over 8,400 organizations globally from advanced cyber-threats. It was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' in 2021.

