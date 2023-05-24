PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

HAMPTON, N.H., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 7, 2023, at 10:40 am Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com .

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

