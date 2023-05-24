Liberty HealthShare Enhances Liberty Rise Sharing Program

CANTON, Ohio, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced that it has enhanced its Liberty Rise sharing program.

Liberty Rise was introduced in September 2022 to serve young adults who had few, if any, affordable healthsharing options available to them. The budget-friendly sharing program has proven popular with its 18-29-year-old audience.

The popularity of the easy-to-use program is expected to grow as Liberty HealthShare has added features to the program to help members maintain good health and well-being.

"Liberty Rise members appreciate knowing that they can see a primary care physician and only have to pay $25 at the time of the visit," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "We're confident these new additions will be welcomed as well."

The program designed for young adults now includes these new features added at no additional cost:

ChooseHealthy

Active&Fit Direct

Kindly Human

The ChooseHealthy program provides savings on various specialty health and wellness services, including chiropractic care.

With Active&Fit Direct members can access more than 16,000 participating fitness centers for a low monthly fee and gain access to tools to help them get the most out of their fitness membership.

Through Kindly Human, Liberty Rise members can talk to a certified Trained Listener who will offer anonymous, nonjudgmental support on various life topics.

These new services are in addition to the other money-saving features offered free to all Liberty Rise members that provide discounts on prescription drugs, dental services, vision care and LASIK surgery. These features can save members hundreds of dollars each year.

In addition, members can utilize Liberty HealthShare's telehealth services for a small per-visit fee. Telehealth is available for non-emergency illnesses and general care as well as mental health assistance.

Liberty Rise is a low-cost alternative to health insurance for Christian individuals and married couples without children. With a monthly sharing contribution of just $119 a month, Liberty Rise offers the peace-of-mind young adults need with their healthcare expenses.

Unlike health insurance plans that have deductibles amounting to several thousand dollars before they provide coverage, Liberty Rise members can share the entire cost of an eligible expense, such as a primary care physician visit, with just a small per visit unshared amount.

Medical expenses eligible for sharing for Liberty Rise members include primary care physicians, specialist physicians, urgent care, hospital stay, surgeon fees, emergency room, CT scans and MRI scans. Learn more about Liberty Rise at https://www.libertyhealthshare.org/liberty-rise.

In addition to Liberty Rise, Liberty HealthShare has a variety of sharing programs for singles, couples and families with monthly sharing contributions as low as $159. Monthly sharing contributions for its Liberty Assist program for seniors on Medicare start at just $85.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

