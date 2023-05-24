FUJIFILM Announces XS20 Mirrorless Digital Camera and XF 8mm f/2.5 R WR Lens; YouTube First Look Video, More Info at B&H

FUJIFILM has released the X-S20 mirrorless camera for hybrid creators and the wide-angle XF 8mm f/2.5 R WR lens.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share FUJIFILM's new X-S20 mirrorless camera and XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR lens introduction. The Fujifilm XS20 was designed for hybrid content creators looking for a feature-packed camera they can take anywhere. Building off the X-S10, the X-S20 upgrades to an X-Processor 5 for faster, more reliable performance, improves in-camera stabilization for cleaner footage, introduces a Vlog Mode for simple recording, and adds a deeper grip for easier handheld use. Perfect for vlogging, travel, or everyday carry, the X-S20 has something to offer for nearly every flavor of creator.

Accompanying the Fuji X-S20 is the XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR lens, offering the 35mm equivalent of a 12mm focal length on APS-C format cameras. Perfect for wide frame still or video capture, the new prime is a solid option for vlogging, landscape photography, or astrophotography.

Like its predecessor, the X-S20 uses an APS-C format 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor featuring a back-illuminated design capable of delivering sharp imagery with natural color rendering under a variety of lighting conditions. Unlike its predecessor, it is the first X-S series camera to be paired with an X-Processor 5 imaging engine, meaning quicker, more responsive AF as well as faster still and video processing.

Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Product Highlights:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

6.2K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps

19 Film Simulation Modes

Optimized for handheld use, whether recording a vlog, taking selfies, or making photos the old-fashioned way, the X-S20 has a larger grip to hold onto. Capture also benefits from five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), capable of up to seven stops of compensation, a one-stop improvement over the X-S10.

The Fuji X-S20 also introduces a "Vlog" option on the mode dial to simplify subject focusing and streamline on-the-go video capture. A 3.5mm jack allows a variety of accessories to be added and the TG-BT1 Grip offers hands-free control. 4K streaming is possible for live broadcast as well as 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080/240p available alongside 10-bit internal recording. Finally, battery life nearly doubles with the X-S20, making extended trips and recording sessions a reality.

The X-S20 is available alone or paired with FUJINON XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ or FUJINON 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS lenses.

The XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR is a wide angle prime perfect for capturing expansive landscapes, herculean architecture, or—your selfies. Designed to complement FUJIFILM's 40MP X-Trans sensors, it incorporates two extra-low dispersion (ED) and three aspherical elements to suppress aberrations. Its rectilinear design minimizes distortion at the edge of the frame to consistently deliver natural looking images. Focusing is quick and quiet, with low focus breathing when recording video.

Weighing only 7.6 ounces, it is as easy to carry out into the wilderness as it is to take selfies while vultures close in from above. Speaking of surviving the elements, the 8mm f/3.5 features a weather-resistant design to protect against dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures. It accepts a 62mm front filter.

Learn more about the Fujifilm X-S20 and lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-x-s20

YouTube First Look on Fujifilm X-S20 Digital Camera

https://youtu.be/seHymxnPfH4

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 49 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Fujifilm XS20 Mirrorless Camera (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo