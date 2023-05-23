Sweets & Snacks Expo Announces 2023 Most Innovative New Product Award Winners

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweets & Snacks Expo – kicking off this week in Chicago – announced today the winners of its annual Most Innovative New Product Awards. The awards recognize the year's most innovative confectionery and snack products and honor the companies that make them.

"Recognizing and celebrating innovation in the confectionery and snack categories is a vital part of our show, because innovation is the key driver of the industry in terms of setting trends and appealing to consumers," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association – host organization of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "These new products, brand collaborations, and flavors enhance consumers' celebrations, holidays, and daily routines and they ensure that candy and snacks continue to play an important role in the lives of people around the world."

Retail leaders representing 85% of the buying power for the confectionery and snack categories served as judges across the 13 categories that comprise the Most Innovative New Product Awards. More than 300 candy and snack products were submitted for judging and the winners will be displayed beginning on May 23rd in the Featured Product Showcase at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. The products submitted for the awards were developed over the last year and will be available to consumers in the coming months.

The Most Innovative New Product Award Winners are as follows:

Best in Show: Chunk Nibbles - Apple Cinnamon Chunk Nibbles

Small Business Innovator: Jackson's Chips - Farmhouse Ranch Sweet Potato Chips made with Avocado Oil

Chocolate: Nuts.com/Kopper's Chocolate - Mexican Hot Cocoa Bites

Non-Chocolate Candy: Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co., LTD - 4D Fruit Gummy Juicy Burst Strawberry

Gum & Mints: Perfetti Van Melle USA , Inc. - Mentos Fruit Mints with Vitamins - Cool Fruity Mix

Salty Snacks: Big Dipper Food Company - Peanut Butter Caramel Coated PopCrunch

Sweet Snacks: Tru Fru LLC - Parfait Poppers: Nature's Raspberries Frozen Fresh in Greek Yogurt & Granola

Meat Snacks: PepsiCo Foods - Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Beef Jerky

Savory Snacks: Truly Good Foods - Henrietta Said Ancho Kimchi Flavored Peanuts

Novelty/Licensed: Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co., LTD - TastySounds™ RecordableLollipop – Peach Nectar

Seasonal: Hawaiian Host LLC - Strawberries & Cream White Chocolate Macadamias

Gourmet/Premium | Candy: Tru Fru LLC - Nature's Strawberries Hyper-Dried Fresh in White & Dark Chocolate

Gourmet/Premium | Snack: Oh Snap! Pickling Co. - Cranberry Sweeties

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

