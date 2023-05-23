National Policing Institute Appoints Five Members to Board of Directors

New Additions Include Notable Career Public Servants, Veterans, Private Sector Leaders

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute is proud to announce and welcome five new members to its board of directors. These esteemed individuals join a diverse group from the policing and criminal justice field, policing scholars, public and private sector leaders, and elected officials to carry forth the mission of the National Policing Institute.

(PRNewsfoto/National Police Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"Assembling a world-class board of directors is heavily dependent on the willingness of innovative thought leaders to answer the call in support of our unique mission of pursuing excellence in policing," said James Burch, President of the National Policing Institute. "Our newest directors will undoubtedly contribute greatly to our strategies, development, growth, and impact at a critical time for policing and communities alike."

With the new additions, the board of directors will stand at 20 members, an increase that mirrors the National Policing Institute's goal of expanding the board's diversity and perspective to better serve broader audiences that have influence in policing and policy. With decades of proven leadership and expertise, as detailed below, this group's input and insights will significantly benefit the organization and the field.

The Honorable John Choi was sworn in as the United States' first Korean American chief prosecutor in 2011. In the ensuing years, Mr. Choi has become a state and national leader in progressive justice reform, working with public officials and impacted communities to reimagine justice and the role of prosecutors. His innovative approach to prosecuting sex traffickers earned him the 2015 Minnesota Attorney's Association Award of Excellence. Mr. Choi holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Marquette University, a JD from Hamline University School of Law, and a Humphrey Fellow at the University of Minnesota.

The Honorable Gil Kerlikowske has devoted his career to public service across various organizations. Most recently, he served as commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection and director for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He has served as a chief of police in several US cities and was twice elected president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Mr. Kerlikowske was a Distinguished Fellow at the Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University, a non-resident fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University, and a United States Army Veteran.

The Honorable Michael Nutter is the former mayor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where his priorities included policing reform, reducing youth violence, education, and economic development. He was the Columbia University Inaugural David N. Dinkins Professor of Professional Practice in Urban and Public Affairs in the School of International and Public Affairs. Mayor Nutter has served as the US Conference of Mayors president and a member of the US Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council. His vast board experience includes the Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee at Harvard's Kennedy School.

The Honorable Bill Purcell is a strategic advisor to public and private clients with over 40 years of experience in law, public service, and higher education. During his eight-year tenure as mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee, the city saw unprecedented economic expansion. Mayor Purcell was elected to five terms in the Tennessee House of Representatives, where he sponsored and passed legislation undertaking significant reforms and served as majority leader. He was the founding Dean of the College of Public Service at Tennessee State University and director of the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Mr. Kevin Szott is the vice president of Sales for New York Life. Previously, he served as regional market manager for Cigna Group Insurance, NYC regional sales manager, and New Jersey regional sales manager for the Hartford Financial Service Group and president of the board of the US Association of the Blind. He is an accomplished athlete receiving an All-American designation for his role as an offensive lineman for the St. Lawrence University football team.He also participated in the Paralympics in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), and Athens (2004), winning medals in wrestling, goalball, and judo.

All five officially begin their service in May of 2023.

Read more about the National Policing Institute and full bios of the board of directors here.

Established in 1970, the National Policing Institute (formerly the National Police Foundation) is an independent, non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to pursuing excellence in policing through science and innovation. The National Policing Institute is leading the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based practices and innovation within policing and communities.

Jane Mott-Palmer at Contact Information: please contactat jmott@policinginstitute.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Policing Institute