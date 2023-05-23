Luther Sanchez, #1 Real Estate Agent at Century 21, Endorses Celligence and Utilizes MORGAN to Streamline the Mortgage Loan Process for Buyers and Realtors®

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luther Sanchez, the #1 real estate agent at the second largest Century 21 office, sat down with Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence International, LLC and founder of award winning financial artificial intelligence (A.I.) platform called MORGAN, to discuss the technological breakthroughs happening in the real estate industry. Pavan walked him through MORGAN and together they examined the pitfalls of the regular real estate process compared to MORGAN's process.

MORGAN is an innovative platform that has revolutionized the way real estate transactions are conducted. By automating and streamlining the mortgage loan process, MORGAN reduces the stress and time involved in buying a home. MORGAN's A.I. software and machine learning capabilities analyze the buyer's financial data and creditworthiness, and then provide recommendations on the best loan options for their unique needs. This makes the loan approval process quicker and more efficient, with decisions made in hours rather than days or weeks.

Sanchez, who has been in the real estate industry for decades, has seen firsthand the challenges faced by buyers and Realtors® in navigating the mortgage loan process. "I am excited to start using MORGAN in my real estate transactions," said Sanchez. "I can see how it will truly revolutionize the way we do business, making the mortgage loan process faster and more efficient. My clients will be delighted with the ease of the process, and I will be able to close deals faster than ever before."

MORGAN's innovative technology benefits Realtors®, as it allows them to focus on what they do best - finding the perfect home for their clients. By automating the loan approval process, MORGAN frees up valuable time for Realtors® to focus on other aspects of the transaction, such as negotiating deals.

With its powerful A.I. and user-friendly interface, MORGAN has quickly become the go-to solution for Realtors® and buyers alike. Sanchez is proud to be at the forefront of this innovative technology and looks forward to continuing to offer his clients the best possible service.

For more information about MORGAN and how it can benefit your real estate transactions, please visit their website at www.helloMORGAN.com

About Celligence:

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest growing fin-tech and A.I. companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence A.I. is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and A.I. based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

