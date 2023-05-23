Centinel Spine® to Host Major Worldwide Live Surgery Broadcast in Two-Day Meeting on Lumbar Disc Arthroplasty featuring prodisc® L Total Disc Replacement

These live surgeries are intended for spine and anterior access surgeons and will be viewable by virtual attendees with supported Q&A.

Participants to review basic and advanced techniques and surgical treatment options for patients with lumbar degenerative disc disease, using the pro disc ® L Total Disc Replacement.

Event to be hosted in conjunction with CCV Montpellier and Clinique du Parc, the home of the prodisc technology as invented by Dr. Thierry Marnay .

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), will host a major global two-day virtual meeting on lumbar disc arthroplasty featuring the prodisc L TDR as part of the Company's med+ Medical Education program. This med+ event is presented by the spine surgery faculty of CCV Montpellier and Clinique du Parc, the home of the prodisc technology as invented by Dr. Thierry Marnay. The two-day hybrid event will take place at CCV Montpellier-Castelnau-le-Lez, France and over a live interactive video stream from May 25-26.

This event follows closely upon the nomination of prodisc for the Prix Galien award, which honors innovators in life sciences and medical device technology and is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the life sciences industry. The Galien nomination recognizes more than 35 years of work by Dr. Marnay in developing and advancing disc replacement techniques for both the cervical spine and lumbar spine. Studies involving thousands of patients have confirmed long-term efficacy and safety (up to 21 years of follow-up).

"The restoration of mobility is a huge advance in spinal surgery," said Dr. Marnay, further noting, "This course will continue the tradition of providing surgeons around the world with pearls in arthroplasty techniques for efficiently managing patients with degenerative disc disease."

Participants will review basic and advanced techniques and surgical treatment options for patients with lumbar degenerative disc disease, using the prodisc L TDR, via anterior access of the lumbar spine. The course format includes live observation and broadcast of a variety of indications for lumbar TDR, interspersed with brief lectures and case discussions with expert spine faculty. The worldwide event is intended for both spine and anterior access surgeons.

Esteemed CCV Montpellier faculty includes Dr. Guilhaume Geneste, Dr. Grégory Edgard-Rosa, Dr. Martin Grau Ortiz, Dr. Caroline Hirsch, and Dr. Thierry Marnay. In-person participants will rotate into a surgery for direct observation of techniques, while viewing the remaining cases and all lectures through a live-surgery broadcast. Virtual participants can elect to observe all or any part of the proceedings via a video stream with chat capabilities, accessed through a unique link obtained upon registration.

According to Dr. Grégory Edgard-Rosa, "The upcoming lumbar disc arthroplasty with prodisc L total disc replacement course is a wonderful opportunity for surgeons to learn from the birthplace of modern lumbar disc arthroplasty in the way that they learn best—a combination of lectures, case reviews, and live surgery."

"Surgeon education is one of our top priorities," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "Our Medical Education program allows surgeons to deepen their knowledge and training by examining the unique anatomy of individuals and gaining an understanding of how our varied prodisc anatomical implant options can be best used to maintain a patient's mobility."

To register and learn more about the event, please visit www.centinelspinemed.com.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The Company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

