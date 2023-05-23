Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Expands Footprint Through Strategic Investment In The AgeLess Center

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP), a leading provider of medical aesthetic solutions, announced today a growth investment in The AgeLess Center located in Atlanta. The investment will empower The AgeLess Center to expand services and enhance its state-of-the-art facilities.

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (PRNewswire)

The AgeLess Center is in the top one percent of all practices across the nation. It is a leading provider of non-surgical cosmetic treatments in Atlanta and has been ranked as the number one provider of Botox® and Juvederm treatments in Georgia by Allergan, making it the local favorite location for injectables. Every year, Allergan awards a "Top 250" to practices across the United States and AgeLess has earned this accolade; the highest recognition an aesthetic practice can achieve.

"Our partnership with The AgeLess Center aligns perfectly with AMP's mission to provide cutting-edge medical aesthetic solutions," said AMP CEO Nicole Chiaramonte. "The AgeLess Center's outstanding track record in injectables, including their impressive administration of over 1 million units of Botox®, showcases expertise and commitment to helping patients confidently feel like their best selves. We are excited to support their continued growth and success."

"We are honored to partner with AMP and continue to build on The AgeLess Center's 22 year history of providing exceptional aesthetic services to patients in Georgia and beyond," shares Liane York, Co-Owner, AgeLess Center. "We are aligned in our missions of providing premium services by expertly trained aesthetic injectors in a safe, pleasant and friendly environment. We look forward to growing our business over the next 22 years with AMP by our side."

The AgeLess Center will utilize the partnership to expand its range of services, treatments and technologies, offering patients the highest quality of care and results.

ABOUT AMP

Advanced Medaesthetic Partners ("AMP") is the largest, fastest growing premier medical aesthetics platform in the United States. Focusing on partnerships with medical spas, plastic surgery practices and cosmetic dermatology practices, AMP operates in an aligned growth model with owners. AMP is the alternative to traditional Private Equity consolidation for owners who desire to grow their practices and offer their employees further career opportunities. AMP partnership support includes managerial and clinical training, marketing, human resource and recruiting, operational and information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – developing their people and serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

