Sharp’s Megan Pierson Honored as NJBIZ Leader in Law 2023

MONTVALE, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation announced today that Megan Pierson, Associate General Counsel, has been selected as a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Law. This recognition highlights legal professionals with outstanding dedication to their occupation and communities.

Megan's role as Associate General Counsel involves supporting Sharp's B2C and manufacturing businesses as well as the corporate finance, facilities, HR and IT groups. She regularly provides guidance on issues such as compliance, antitrust, privacy, data security, marketing and employment law in addition to drafting, reviewing and negotiating complex commercial agreements.

Megan also serves as the co-chair of Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution (WISE), a group centered on providing professional development for women, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and celebrating women's accomplishments at Sharp. Outside of work, Megan is actively involved in her local church and volunteers at her children's elementary school.

"It comes as no surprise to us that Megan was honored as a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Law, based on her tremendous support and insight over the years," said Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "Megan's ability to problem-solve and support our teams' goals with a positive attitude makes her a true asset to the business."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Law award winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the justice system. The list was officially announced on NJBIZ's website on April 11th and will be celebrated at an in-person event on May 25th in Somerset, New Jersey.

