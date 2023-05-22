Emergency Nurses Association Launches Engage, Powered by ENA

New business initiative aims to improve work environments for emergency nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Emergency Nurses Association launched Engage, Powered by ENA, a new initiative designed to tackle the long-standing key issues that every emergency nurse faces in their emergency department. The initiative is designed to co-create and implement positive and sustainable changes in emergency departments related to culture, leadership and mentorship, clinical excellence and safety to improve the overall health and well-being of emergency nurses.

ENA announces new business initiative to improve health work environments for emergency nurses.

Through Engage, emergency nurses will have the support, training, tools and one-on-one coaching to address issues of burnout, stress and exhaustion that is common in today's emergency departments. Engage will focus on creating healthier work environments to advance excellence in the profession.

"For more than 50 years, ENA has continually proven to be a source of innovative ideas and resources that ultimately benefit emergency nurses and their patients," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "Engage, Powered by ENA, is the latest example of how the association can inspire large-scale, long-lasting solutions that improve the lives of emergency nurses."

ENA leadership, working in partnership with its business development partner, The Bridger Group, built this unique new business initiative over the last year through extensive research, development, and stakeholder input.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About Engage, Powered by ENA

At Engage, Powered by ENA, our mission is to provide innovative and effective solutions that support emergency nurses in providing the best possible care in a healthy and sustainable work environment. Our unique approach involves the critical collaboration of multidisciplinary teams to engage with emergency nurses and ED leaders to co-create solutions and implement positive changes in each emergency department related to culture, leadership and mentorship, clinical excellence, safety and the overall health and well-being of nurses. Visit www.enaengage.com for more information.

