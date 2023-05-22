Tributes
Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago

Revenues increased 48.4% to $5.1 million

Gross margin increased 113.9% to $2.4 million

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to see the significant operating leverage we experienced with the acquisition of Sundry, and still expect to achieve positive EBITDA this fall even in a challenging macro environment" said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. "We are also excited about our two new revenue channels that launch this Fall, which are our proprietary affiliate program and our multi-brand retail stores."

Results for the First Quarter

  • Net revenues increased 48.4% to $5.1 million compared to $3.4 million a year ago
  • Gross margin increased 113.9% to $2.4 million compared to $1.1 million a year ago
  • G&A expenses, including non-cash items, increased 8.4% to $4.6 million compared to $4.3 million a year ago
  • Sales & Marketing expenses increased 7.2% to $1.1 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago
  • Loss from operations declined to $3.6 million compared to a loss of $5.6 million a year ago
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $59.18 per diluted share, a year ago

"Our business is completely different now than it was in 2022.  We lost a year due to the market decline in 2022, which delayed our acquisition of Sundry. We knew this acquisition was the critical step in our path to build a company with scale, positive EBITDA and positive cash flow. Now that the Sundry acquisition has closed, we are well on our way to achieving our initial goals," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, "we are also excited for the forecasted monthly free cash flow that we will generate this fall associated with the transition to positive EBITDA coupled with the end of our MCA payments in early October.  We should generate over $500,000 in free cash flow monthly starting after our last MCA payment."

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13739029 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VEEr5XVj.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS










Three Months Ended









March 31, 









2023


2022











Restated

Net revenues



$       5,095,234


$        3,432,410

Cost of net revenues


2,656,652


2,292,191

           Gross profit


2,438,582


1,140,219












Operating expenses:





      General and administrative


4,636,844


4,277,955

      Sales and marketing


1,115,643


1,040,572

      Distribution


270,185


202,848

      Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


1,200,321

           Total operating expenses


6,022,672


6,721,696












Loss from operations


(3,584,090)


(5,581,477)












Other income (expense):





     Interest expense


(1,873,270)


(1,567,877)

      Other non-operating income (expenses)


(678,989)


(683,588)

           Total other income (expense), net


(2,552,259)


(2,251,465)












Income tax benefit (provision)


-


-

Net loss





$     (6,136,349)


$     (7,832,942)












Weighted average common shares outstanding - 










      basic and diluted


5,670,362


132,351

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted








$              (1.08)


$            (59.18)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW










Three Months Ended









March 31, 









2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss






$    (6,136,349)


$    (7,832,942)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









     Depreciation and amortization


959,207


552,004

     Amortization of loan discount and fees


1,412,425


1,093,583

     Loss on extinguishment of debt


689,100


-

     Stock-based compensation


105,594


139,093

     Shares issued for services


499,338


-

     Change in credit reserve


109,298


(9,067)

     Change in fair value of warrant liability


-


(5,970)

     Change in fair value of derivative liability


-


682,103

      Change in fair value of contingent consideration


-


1,200,321

 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





      Accounts receivable, net


282,947


(49,554)

      Due from factor, net


(77,776)


294,439

      Inventory


299,188


262,753

      Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(218,286)


(126,369)

      Accounts payable


(416,093)


1,972,441

      Accrued expenses and other liabilities


464,855


669,514

      Deferred revenue


115,292


71,707

      Accrued interest


218,740


450,788

      Net cash used in operating activities


(1,692,520)


(635,156)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property, equipment and software








-


(5,576)

Deposits








87,379


-

      Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


87,379


(5,576)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances


(104,170)


(11,105)

Advances (repayments) from factor


217,625


(179,126)

Issuance of loans and note payable


3,542,199


868,582

Repayments of convertible notes and loan payable


(5,677,621)


-

Issuance of common stock pursuant to private placement








5,000,003


-

Offering costs








(686,927)


-

      Net cash provided by financing activities


2,291,109


678,351

Net chane in cash and cash equivalents


685,968


37,619

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


1,283,282


528,394

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$      1,969,250


$         566,013












Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for income taxes


$                     -


$                     -

Cash paid for interest


$           60,465


$                     -












Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Conversion of notes into common stock








$                     -


$      1,201,582

Right of use asset








$         467,738


$         250,244

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS










March 31, 


December 31, 









2023


2022

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$         1,969,250


$          1,283,282



Accounts receivable, net


345,439


628,386



Due from factor, net


590,253


839,400



Inventory


4,926,094


5,225,282



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,071,330


853,044





Total current assets


8,902,366


8,829,394

Property, equipment and software, net


71,803


76,657

Goodwill




10,103,812


10,103,812

Intangible assets, net


13,473,151


14,427,503

Deposits




110,962


198,341

Right of use asset


467,738


102,349





Total assets


$       33,129,832


$        33,738,056












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$         7,671,050


$          8,098,165



Accrued expenses and other liabilities


4,921,970


4,457,115



Deferred revenue


317,421


202,129



Due to related parties


452,055


556,225



Contingent consideration liability


12,098,475


12,098,475



Convertible note payable, net


100,000


2,721,800



Accrued interest payable


1,780,535


1,561,795



Note payable - related party


129,489


129,489



Loan payable, current


1,329,507


1,966,250



Promissory note payable, net


10,914,831


9,000,000



Right of use liability, current portion


425,654


102,349





Total current liabilities


40,140,987


40,893,792

Loan payable


798,759


297,438

Right of use liability


53,107


-





Total liabilities


40,992,853


41,191,230












Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity (deficit):






Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares







 issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


-


-


Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of 






March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


-


-


Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and






outstanding as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


1


1


Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 5,974,969 and 4,468,939 shares







issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


598


447


Additional paid-in capital


102,020,045


96,293,694


Accumulated deficit 


(109,883,665)


(103,747,316)





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)


(7,863,021)


(7,453,174)





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$        33,129,832


$         33,738,056

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co
https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-reports-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301831133.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.