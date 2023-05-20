Mini-sized, Mega Performance: Introducing New VIOFO A119 MINI 2 Dash Cam with Sony STARVIS 2

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIOFO, an innovative dashcam brand, has been committed to improving the image quality of dashcams. Following last year's release of the world's first 4K HDR A139 Pro featuring Sony's newest STARVIS 2 technology, VIOFO recently launched another first-ever 2K HDR dashcam A119 Mini 2, using Sony's latest STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor and boasting a range of impressive features, which greatly enhances low-illuminance performance and ability to capture clear license plates.

A119 Mini 2 is the newly upgraded version of our A119 Mini dashcam, making leaps and bounds in both performance and functionality. Let's take a closer look at it and whether it's worth considering for your vehicle.

Mini Design

One of the standout features of A119 Mini 2 is its mini design. It is VIOFO's smallest dashcam, with a discreet dimension of 1.8 inch*2.9 inch*1.6 inch, just the size of a car key. Despite its powerful performance, A119 Mini 2 is incredibly compact and can be mounted behind the rear-view mirror, taking up minimal space on your windshield. This makes it ideal for those who prefer a more concealed installation, as it won't obstruct the driver's view or draw attention to itself.

What's new on A119 Mini 2?

Newest Sony STARVIS 2 Image Sensor

A119 Mini 2 is the world's first dashcam using Sony's newest STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor. The new sensor employs Sony's unique STARVIS 2 technology which delivers high sensitivity and a wider dynamic range, but with approximately 30% less power consumption than conventional models such as the STARVIS IMX335 image sensor.

Main Features

Single exposure method with approximately 2.5 times wider dynamic range than conventional models

The Sony STARVIS 2 tech uses unique processing technology to increase the area of the light-receiving unit despite pixel size limitations, resulting in a wide dynamic range in a 1/2.8-type 5.12 megapixels format. This design delivers a dynamic range approximately 2.5 times wider than conventional models, at 78 dB, thereby enabling high-precision capturing. It can record images accurately without overexposure even in situations such as nighttime roads or tunnel entrances/exits with large changes in brightness.

Improved sensitivity in the low-light domain delivers high-quality images in dark environments

The STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor deploys a back-illuminated structure which increases the amount of light to be captured and enables super-high sensitivity, making it possible to capture high-quality and low-noise images even in low-light scenes and at night.

Consumes 30% less power than conventional models

The IMX675 sensor utilizes a stacked structure, employing a Cu-Cu connection between the pixel unit and circuit unit, to achieve an optimized layout for multiple high-speed signal processing circuits. This results in significantly lower power consumption, approximately 30% lower than conventional models. With this new sensor, issues such as power consumption costs, impact on the environment, and camera heat generation can be effectively reduced.

Best-In-Class 2K HDR Image Quality

Powered by a Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor, A119 Mini 2 is by far VIOFO's second most advanced dashcam. The Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor means that A119 Mini 2 can record crisp videos at 2K 60fps resolution, and at a sensitivity beyond the human eye in low light environments, bringing low noise, eliminating motion blur, and revealing more details. This is a step up from their already impressive 2K quality on other models.

The image sensor IMX675 produces sharp and detailed footage day and night with its outstanding DOL HDR technology. This tech captures a bright and dark image in succession and superimposes one over the other, which helps balance extremely bright and dark areas to accurately restore 2K details recorded at night.

A119 Mini 2 also features an F1.6 aperture with a wider-angle view than A119 Mini's 140˚, providing a good field of view for capturing everything that happens on the road.

Smart Voice Control

Voice control is another innovative A119 Mini 2 feature, which allows you to start recording, take photos, turn on WiFi, and more by giving simple voice commands in multiple languages (English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai). This can be especially handy if you're driving while you keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.

The voice control function supports up to 10 voice commands, including:

Take Photo

Video Start

Video Stop

Turn On Audio

Turn Off Audio

Turn On Screen

Turn Off Screen

Lock the Video

Turn On WiFi

Turn Off WiFi

Other Amazing Features

Ultra Fast 5GHz Wi-Fi

A119 Mini 2 comes equipped with dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi. The upgraded 5GHz Wi-Fi provides 4 times faster file transfer than 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, enabling ultra-rapid file transfer, smooth video viewing, and dashcam settings adjustment. The built-in Wi-Fi feature lets you connect the dashcam to your iOS & Android smartphones using the VIOFO app, you can live stream, playback recorded videos, download, or share video files with ease, making it simple to access, store, and send over video evidence in case of any incident.

*Download a 1-minute 2K video in just 10 seconds, with a download speed up to 11MBps (data from VIOFO R&D center).

Intelligent Parking Mode

One of the most important A119 Mini 2 features is Parking Mode, providing 24/7 surveillance of your car even when you're away. The parking mode offers three options, Auto Event Detection, Time Lapse Recording, and Low Bitrate Recording, keeping your car safe while parked and giving you peace of mind no matter where you go.

Auto Event Detection

With a built-in G-sensor, A119 Mini 2 can detect any motion or impact during parking and automatically start recording for 45 seconds. Supported by a buffered function, it records a 45-second video that starts 15 seconds before and 30 seconds after the detected event, ensuring no critical moments are missed.

Time Lapse Recording

The time lapse mode condenses long periods of time into shorter video clips, recording a video at low frames at 1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 10 fps without audio recorded, which saves storage and power. This is particularly useful for capturing road trips, scenic drives, or lengthy commutes, as it presents the entire journey in a more concise and easily watchable way.

Low Bitrate Recording

It keeps continuous recording with audio in small file sizes, helping save more space on the MicroSD card.

Voice Notification

A119 Mini 2 comes with voice notifications that serve as a virtual assistant to keep you informed of important dashcam events, such as video protection, setting changes, or memory card errors. This feature keeps you fully focused on the road.

GPS Logger

A119 Mini 2 is equipped with a GPS logger that accurately records detailed location, speed, and time data of the vehicle, making it an ideal tool for insurance claim situations. The GPS data can be viewed when playing back the video on VIOFO App or a computer.

Auto Emergency Lock

With the built-in G-sensor, when a sudden collision or crash occurs, the dashcam automatically triggers the Auto Emergency Lock feature and locks the current video file, preventing it from being overwritten. This way, the accident scene can be accurately reconstructed for your peace of mind.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the A119 Mini 2 dash cam is innovative and tech-forward. It is powered by Sony's newest STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, offering best-in-class 2K footage quality. Additionally, it features smart voice control, enabling hands-free operations. Whether you're looking for a way to protect yourself on the road or simply want to capture beautiful footage of your travels, the A119 Mini 2 is definitely worth your consideration.

About VIOFO Dashcam

Founded in 2011, VIOFO was started by two engineers aiming at providing the ultimate dash camera image quality for users worldwide. Attribute to 10 years concentration in dashcam imaging, VIOFO dash cameras are now distributed in over 70 countries with millions of followers. For best customer experience, VIOFO always stays ears open to feedback from both regular and professional users. For more product information, pls visit VIOFO official.

