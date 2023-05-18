ALLEGIANT UNVEILS SPECIAL LIVERY DEDICATED TO INSOMNIAC FANS

**Media: Photos available for download here**

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has unveiled a special addition to its fleet: a vibrant, one-of-a-kind Insomniac-themed livery designed for Electronic Dance Music (EDM) fans and beyond.

(PRNewswire)

The new livery, displayed on the fuselage and tail of an Airbus A320, evokes a festive vibe, created in the spirit of the world's largest dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), to add an extra layer of excitement for all passengers to enjoy.

Allegiant, the official airline of Live Nation, teamed up with Insomniac to combine signature brand elements in the stunning design, celebrating a strategic partnership that empowers the airline's customers to truly live the Nonstop Life. The livery arrives as demand for live events is at an all-time high. More customers across Allegiant's network say that concerts and festivals spur their leisure travel planning.

"We are thrilled to announce this special livery, perfectly timed as fans fly to Las Vegas this week for the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) festival. Most of our customers say they specifically travel for live music concerts or festivals, so this partnership is a natural fit because it enables us to weave the Allegiant brand into the fabric of leisure travel experiences," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "In order to become the most influential and forward-thinking leisure airline, Allegiant partners with prestigious, successful brands with national reach. Live Nation – a world-class leader in live events and entertainment – is key among these strategic partnerships."

Designers added a colorful splash of pink, purple and orange to Allegiant's flowing ribbon encircling the fuselage and sunburst tail. Emblazoned on the sides of the plane are Insomniac and EDC's internationally-recognized emblems, along with Insomniac's logo painted on the engine cowlings – symbolizing the incredible power of its fan base.

Insomniac, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is the world's leading live experience creator. Founded in 1993, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days each May.

The Insomniac-themed livery joins Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet, carrying scheduled passengers to destinations across the airline's network.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company