OKX to Expand Global Presence with Türkiye Office

ISTANBUL, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it plans to open an office in Türkiye in the coming months.

(PRNewswire)

The announcement was made prior to the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit 2023, of which OKX is a Title Sponsor and Premium Partner. During the Summit, OKX President Hong Fang, Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau and Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique will deliver keynotes and panels discussing Türkiye's importance for OKX's global expansion - and their belief in the country's potential for Web3 and blockchain innovation.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "Opening an office in Türkiye will be a crucial step for OKX as we move from a trust-based system to one that is trustless and empowers users to take control of their financial future. Türkiye is an important market for us, and we're excited to build strong relationships with our users and contribute to the development of its crypto ecosystem."

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "Türkiye is a growing center of innovation and blockchain expertise, with a user base that has a strong appetite for crypto. We believe that establishing a physical presence in Türkiye will help us better understand the needs of our Turkish users and contribute to the growth of its crypto community."

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX