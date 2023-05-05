Probo Medical Completes Acquisition of Creative Foam's MRI Coil Repair Operation

Establishes an Industry Leading Repair Option for its Fast-Growing Diagnostic Imaging Division and a Long Term Partnership with Creative Foam

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the MRI coil repair operation from Creative Foam, Inc., a Fenton, Michigan based solutions provider specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of a range of solutions in the transportation and healthcare markets.

The acquisition allows Probo Medical to offer a wider array of complex MRI coil repairs in-house to complement its repair capabilities in other diagnostic imaging modalities. Additionally, Probo has entered into a long-term partnership with Creative Foam for re-foaming of MRI coils, which Creative Foam will continue to provide to its customers.

"Creative Foam has long been an industry leader in MRI system coil repair," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical, LLC. "The synergies this acquisition provides greatly enhance Probo's ability to serve our growing diagnostic imaging repair segment. Adding this level of expertise to our existing, world-class ultrasound sales, service and repair capabilities fits squarely within the value proposition we provide to our customers needing to buy, service and repair their equipment."

"Probo is the perfect partner for Creative Foam to bring the coil repair business to the next level delivering increased customer satisfaction. We are looking forward to continuing the relationship with Probo with our core product line up. This is clearly a win-win for both parties," said Koen F Devits, President and CEO Creative Foam.

Probo Medical plans to relocate all MRI coil repair operations to its Tampa, Florida based headquarters. Creative Foam will maintain its name and facility in Bremen, Indiana, where they will continue to provide solutions for the transportation and healthcare industries.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

Contact: Adam Walter, Probo Medical

Email: awalter@probomedical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Probo Medical