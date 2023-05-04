Fundamental Underwriters Announces Driver of the Year

LANSING, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group and a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in commercial auto insurance, is proud to recognize Rickey Mitchell of Houston, Texas-based Material Express as its 2022 Driver of the Year.

The award is presented annually to drivers in the commercial trucking industry with an exemplary driving record, who demonstrate strong leadership and make significant contributions toward a positive safety culture within their organization.

"It's an honor to have a driver like Rickey who lives up to our company slogan 'Safety First'," said Robert Oehlers, president of Material Express.

Mitchell has maintained a clear and accident-free driving record since joining Material Express in 2018. Additionally, he has earned high praise for being a driver trainer, achieving high marks in various safety programs and being interactive in safety meetings while maintaining a positive attitude and quality customer service.

"The greatest responsibility of a commercial truck driver is their commitment to driver safety," said Kelly Fusner, president, Specialty Lines at AF Group. "At Material Express, Rickey Mitchell's focus on safety is notable given the challenges that drivers face each day. We are pleased to recognize him with this award and thank him for his contribution in making the roads safer."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

