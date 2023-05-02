Dart Zone(R) Unveils New MK-4 Pro-Blaster

The Pro-line Advancements Creates New Standard for Blaster Play

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart ZoneⓇ Pro-Series blasters continue to make waves in the market with the new MK-4 blaster now in its lineup. The latest pro-level foam dart blaster is built for efficiency and action, highlighting significant developments within the pro blaster category. Fans signed up for Dart Zone's new Vault membership will have exclusive access to a specialized blue colorway that blaster fans can't get anywhere else.

The MK-4 gives players the greatest variety of options for play, using the best darts available.

"Choosing the right blaster for play is a serious decision and not all blasters are created equal," says Vice President of Sales, Bryan Sturtevant. "The advancements made with our new Pro-Series MK-4 is a welcomed addition to our superior line of pro blasters and truly highlights that there is '#only1Pro' line worth the hype."

The new MK-4 stands out amongst competitors in its unabashedly brilliant red hue that the Dart Zone Pro Series is known for. Featuring an extended silhouette, and attention-grabbing innovations, the MK-4's superior modularity activates multiple play styles and a customized experience for any user. On the back end, the MK-4 includes two separate springs for two blasting speeds - 120 feet per second (FPS) for community games or up to 200 FPS for the certified pros. Its unbeatable accuracy is supported by a SCAR barrel that features inner rifling for dart-spinning action, with pop-up sights and an airtight metal barrel extension for extra precision. The MK-4 gives players the greatest variety of options for play, using the best darts available.

"The MK-4 really packs a punch with multiple ways to customize and use this pro blaster," says Sturtevant. "Players will get everything they need, including the new Pro Bamboo 2X darts, cartridges, pro mask and more to create the ultimate Dart Zone blaster experience when they compete."

Pre-sale of the MK-4 is available now. To learn more about Dart Zone's pro toy blasters visit www.dartzoneblasters.com and to receive exclusive announcements, content and merchandise visit Dart Zone's Vault to subscribe to the newsletter.

