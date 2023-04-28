Top Factors in Choosing a Fertility Clinic are Accuracy & Safe Egg and Embryo Storage Over Cost, Success Rates, Referrals & Doctor Relationship

New Data from 630+ Fertility Patients Surveyed Reveals Knowledge & Preferences

Around Fertility Treatments & Specimen Storage

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association ("RESOLVE"), a non-profit organization, and TMRW Life Sciences ("TMRW"), a fertility technology company, today released new data from an independent survey conducted by Untold Research – "A Peek Behind the Curtain: Patients' Knowledge, Fears, and Transparency into an Embryo's Journey."

Survey results show that when selecting a fertility clinic, patients prioritize accuracy and safe egg/embryo storage over clinic success rates, cost, location or recommendations from doctors and friends. Nearly all patients say accurate egg/embryo transfer (91%) and safe egg/embryo storage (82%) are "very important"—above clinic success rates (74%), their relationship with the doctor (68%), cost (47%), location (38%), recommendations from doctors (33%), and friends and family (23%). Despite prioritizing safe embryo transfers and storage, patients admitted they knew little about how best to ensure the safety of their most precious cells. 88% said they didn't know how often wellness checks are performed on their frozen tissues' environment and 61% of patients believe that mixups will be avoided due to trust in their doctor and clinic.

Between September 16 and October 2, 2022, 637 adults completed an online survey designed to understand the experiences, knowledge, and opinions of those exploring, considering, undergoing, or who have undergone fertility treatments. RESOLVE invited patients to participate through email, social media posts, and other outreach efforts.

The survey reveals:

Patients fear egg or embryo mix-up and loss.

The top patient fears in specimen freezing/storage processes are: specimen being damaged due to mishandling, receiving the wrong specimen and losing your specimen due to storage failures.





Patients want accuracy.

The most important factor for patients when selecting a fertility clinic is accurate egg/embryo transfer, with 91% of respondents describing this as "very important."





Patients want safe storage.

The second most important factor is safe egg/embryo storage, with 82% of patients citing this as "very important." Both rates were well above those given for clinic success rates, relationship with doctor, cost, location, and referrals.





Patients want automation.

94% of patients said they want automation as part of their storage process that includes digital labels, touch-of-a-button reports, multiple daily checks, and predictive alarms. Only 2% of patients want an exclusively manual process.





Patients want transparency.

More than 90% of patients want full transparency on specimen labeling, traceability, and monitoring. 78% of patients feel transparency will give them greater peace of mind.

The survey results highlight a strong patient desire for safe, automated, and transparent egg and embryo management and storage solutions. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 adults worldwide experience infertility. As a result of advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART), especially the success of fast freezing (vitrification), more patients than ever before are pursuing egg freezing and in vitro fertilization (IVF). In 2005, fewer than 1 million patients worldwide had frozen eggs and embryos stored. By 2025 that number is expected to reach tens of millions.

"As a two-time cancer survivor who froze my eggs before starting a potentially sterilizing chemotherapy regime, I intimately understand the importance of safe, accurate storage," says Lindsay Beck, Chief Impact Officer at TMRW. "I strongly encourage all fertility patients to ask questions, know their options, and make educated decisions about egg and embryo storage."

Summary survey results are being released during National Infertility Awareness Week , a week dedicated to empowering patients and changing the conversation around fertility.

TMRW provided an unrestricted grant to RESOLVE to administer the survey independently.

About Untold Research

Untold Research is a woman-owned research organization focused on helping altruistic organizations do more good by crafting data-driven narratives to help inform strategy, illustrate impact, and create change. We break the mold of traditional research through thoughtfully measuring and exploring not only people's thoughts, opinions, and behavior, but also the motivations behind them. Through both time-tested and experimental methodologies, Untold Research designs custom studies which create space for participants to respond authentically, yielding strategic recommendations and findings to help organizations overcome challenges and advance their goals. Untold Research's work has been presented all over the world and earned international media coverage, including in the Christian Science Monitor, WAMU, and El Dia.

For more information, please visit www.untoldresearch.com .

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other family building challenges. One in six people globally have infertility RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options.

For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure in the existing manual systems by 94%. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading fertility clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit www.tmrwlifesciences.com .

